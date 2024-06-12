It is exactly 100 years since Paris last hosted the games in 1924, and it looks like the wait for the Paris Olympics 2024 has been worth it. Paris will join London as a three-time host city and the opening ceremony will, for the first time, not be held in the stadium with the river Seine, the river that crosses through Paris, being the focus. 32 sports will be played during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and 329 medal events. Check the list below for dates, venues and TV coverage in your region.

Video: Paris Olympics ' Course sur les toits de Paris '.

2024 Paris Olympics: Schedule

SPORT

DATE

Archery

July 25 to August 4

Artistic gymnastics

July 27 to August 5

Athletics

August 1 to 11

Badminton

July 27 to August 5

Basketball 3x3

July 30 to August 5

Basketball

July 27 to August 11

Beach volleyball

July 27 to August 10

BMX freestyle

July 30-31

BMX race

August 1st to 2nd

Boxing

July 27 to August 10

Breaking

August 9 to 10

Canoe slalom:

July 27 to August 5

Diving

July 27 to August 10

Equestrian Sports

July 27 to August 6

Fencing

July 27 to August 4

Field hockey

July 27 to August 9

Golf

August 1 to 10

Handball

July 25 to August 11

Judo

July 27 to August 3

Marathon swimming

August 8-9

Modern Pentathlon

August 8 to 11

Mountain biking

July 28 to 29

Rhythmic gymnastics

August 8 to 10

Road cycling

July 27 to August 4

Rowing

July 27 to August 3

Rugby

July 24-30

Sailing

July 28 to August 8

Shooting

July 27 to August 5

Skateboarding

July 27 to August 7

Soccer

July 24 to August 10

Sport climbing

August 5 to 10

Sprint canoeing

August 6 to 10

Surfing

July 27 to 30

Swimming

July 27 to August 4

Table tennis

July 27 to August 10

Taekwondo

August 7-10

Tennis

July 27 to August 4

Track cycling

August 5-11

Trampoline

August 2

Triathlon

July 30 to August 5

Volleyball

July 27 to August 11

Waterpolo

July 27 to August 11

Weightlifting

August 7 to 11

Wheelchair fencing

September 3 to 7

Wrestling

August 5-11

MixCollage-05-Jan-2024-03-17-PM-2351 Paris Olympics: Dates and times

The Paris 2024 Olympics begins with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin on Friday, July 26 and will close on Sunday, August 11 The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 8:24pm (20:24) local time in Paris. The UK is one hour behind France. The Paralympic Games will take place from 28 August until 8 September.

Paris Olympics: where to watch on TV

  • UK TV: The 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown live on BBC television, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, and there will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. All the action will also be broadcast on Eurosport with TNT Sports and Discovery+ also streaming coverage.
  • USA TV: NBC

Global Television rights owners

Territory

Rights holder

Afghanistan

ATN

Algeria

EPTV

Armenia

APMTV

Asia

Dentsu

Australia

Nine Network

Austria

ORF

Azerbaijan

İTV

Belgium

  • RTBF
  • VRT

Bolivia

Bolivisión

Bosnia and Herzegovina

BHRT

Brazil

  • Grupo Globo
  • CazéTV

Bulgaria

BNT

Canada

  • CBC/Radio-Canada
  • TSN
  • Sportsnet
  • RDS

Cape Verde

RTC

Caribbean

SportsMax

Chile

Chilevisión

China

CMG

Chinese Taipei

  • ELTA TV
  • Chunghwa Telecom

Costa Rica

Repretel

Croatia

HRT

Colombia

  • Caracol Televisión
  • RCN Televisión

Cyprus

CyBC

Czech Republic

CT

Denmark

  • DR
  • TV 2

Ecuador

  • RTS
  • TVC

Estonia

Postimees Group

Europe

Eurosport

Finland

Yle

France

France Télévisions

Georgia

GPB

Germany

  • ARD
  • ZDF

Ghana

Sporty TV

Greece

ERT

Honduras

VTV

Hong Kong

  • RTHK
  • HOY TV
  • PCCW
  • TVB

Hungary

MTVA

Iceland

RÚV

Indian subcontinent

Viacom18

Ireland

RTÉ

Israel

Sports Channel

Italy

RAI

Japan

Japan Consortium

Kosovo

RTK

Kyrgyzstan

UTRK

Latin America[iii]

América Móvil

Latvia

LTV

Lithuania

TV3

Macau

TDM

MENA

beIN Sports

Mexico

  • TelevisaUnivision
  • TV Azteca
  • Imagen Televisión

Moldova

TVR

Mongolia

Central TV

Mozambique

TVM

Netherlands

NOS

New Zealand

Sky Television

Nigeria

Sporty TV

North Korea

SBS

Norway

NRK[iv]

Pacific Islands[v]

Sky Television

Panama

TVMax

Peru

Grupo ATV

Philippines

  • Cignal TV
  • PLDT
  • Smart
  • TV5

Poland

TVP

Portugal

RTP

Romania

TVR

Senegal

RTS

Serbia

RTS

Slovakia

RTVS

Slovenia

RTV

South Africa

  • SABC
  • SuperSport

South Korea

SBS

Spain

RTVE

Sub-Saharan Africa

  • Infront Sports & Media
  • SuperSport

Sweden

Kanal 5

Switzerland

SRG SSR

Trinidad and Tobago

TTT

Turkey

TRT

Ukraine

Suspilne

United Kingdom

BBC

United States

NBCUniversal

Collage featuring Max Verstappen, Keely Hodgkinson and Harry Kane.
Paris Olympics: Venues

The Paris Olympics has been split into four zones with venues in each as follows:

Grand Paris Zone

VENUE

EVENTS

Stade de France

Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics

Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir

Hockey

Arena 92

Swimming, water polo

La Chapelle Arena

Badminton, gymnastics

Saint-Denis

Water polo, diving, artistic swimming

Le Bourget

Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre Zone

VENUE

EVENTS

Parc des Princes

Football

Stade Roland Garros

Boxing, tennis

Paris expo Porte de Versailles

Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting

Paris-Bercy Arena

Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball

Place de la Concorde

3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding

Pont d'Iéna

Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon

Champ de Mars

Beach volleyball

Grand Palais Ephemere

Judo, wrestling

Les Invalides

Archery

Versaille Zone

VENUE

EVENTS

Chateau de Versailles

Equestrian, modern pentathlon

Le Golf National

Golf

Elancourt Hill

Mountain biking

Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon

Outer Zone

VENUE

EVENTS

Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Handball

National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France

Rowing, Canoe-Kayak

Stade Vélodrome

Football

Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Football

Parc de Princes

Football

Stade Matmut Atlantique

Football

Allianz Riviera

Football

Stade de la Beaujoire

Football

Port de la Pointe Rouge

Sailing

Debarcadere Teahupoo

Surfing