It is exactly 100 years since Paris last hosted the games in 1924, and it looks like the wait for the Paris Olympics 2024 has been worth it. Paris will join London as a three-time host city and the opening ceremony will, for the first time, not be held in the stadium with the river Seine, the river that crosses through Paris, being the focus. 32 sports will be played during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and 329 medal events. Check the list below for dates, venues and TV coverage in your region.
2024 Paris Olympics: Schedule
|
SPORT
|
DATE
|
Archery
|
July 25 to August 4
|
Artistic gymnastics
|
July 27 to August 5
|
Athletics
|
August 1 to 11
|
Badminton
|
July 27 to August 5
|
Basketball 3x3
|
July 30 to August 5
|
Basketball
|
July 27 to August 11
|
Beach volleyball
|
July 27 to August 10
|
BMX freestyle
|
July 30-31
|
BMX race
|
August 1st to 2nd
|
Boxing
|
July 27 to August 10
|
Breaking
|
August 9 to 10
|
Canoe slalom:
|
July 27 to August 5
|
Diving
|
July 27 to August 10
|
Equestrian Sports
|
July 27 to August 6
|
Fencing
|
July 27 to August 4
|
Field hockey
|
July 27 to August 9
|
Golf
|
August 1 to 10
|
Handball
|
July 25 to August 11
|
Judo
|
July 27 to August 3
|
Marathon swimming
|
August 8-9
|
Modern Pentathlon
|
August 8 to 11
|
Mountain biking
|
July 28 to 29
|
Rhythmic gymnastics
|
August 8 to 10
|
Road cycling
|
July 27 to August 4
|
Rowing
|
July 27 to August 3
|
Rugby
|
July 24-30
|
Sailing
|
July 28 to August 8
|
Shooting
|
July 27 to August 5
|
Skateboarding
|
July 27 to August 7
|
Soccer
|
July 24 to August 10
|
Sport climbing
|
August 5 to 10
|
Sprint canoeing
|
August 6 to 10
|
Surfing
|
July 27 to 30
|
Swimming
|
July 27 to August 4
|
Table tennis
|
July 27 to August 10
|
Taekwondo
|
August 7-10
|
Tennis
|
July 27 to August 4
|
Track cycling
|
August 5-11
|
Trampoline
|
August 2
|
Triathlon
|
July 30 to August 5
|
Volleyball
|
July 27 to August 11
|
Waterpolo
|
July 27 to August 11
|
Weightlifting
|
August 7 to 11
|
Wheelchair fencing
|
September 3 to 7
|
Wrestling
|
August 5-11
Paris Olympics: Dates and times
The Paris 2024 Olympics begins with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin on Friday, July 26 and will close on Sunday, August 11 The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 8:24pm (20:24) local time in Paris. The UK is one hour behind France. The Paralympic Games will take place from 28 August until 8 September.
Paris Olympics: where to watch on TV
- UK TV: The 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown live on BBC television, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, and there will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. All the action will also be broadcast on Eurosport with TNT Sports and Discovery+ also streaming coverage.
- USA TV: NBC
Global Television rights owners
|
Territory
|
Rights holder
|
Afghanistan
|
ATN
|
Algeria
|
EPTV
|
Armenia
|
APMTV
|
Asia
|
Dentsu
|
Australia
|
Nine Network
|
Austria
|
ORF
|
Azerbaijan
|
İTV
|
Belgium
|
|
Bolivia
|
Bolivisión
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
BHRT
|
Brazil
|
|
Bulgaria
|
BNT
|
Canada
|
|
Cape Verde
|
RTC
|
Caribbean
|
SportsMax
|
Chile
|
Chilevisión
|
China
|
CMG
|
Chinese Taipei
|
|
Costa Rica
|
Repretel
|
Croatia
|
HRT
|
Colombia
|
|
Cyprus
|
CyBC
|
Czech Republic
|
CT
|
Denmark
|
|
Ecuador
|
|
Estonia
|
Postimees Group
|
Europe
|
Eurosport
|
Finland
|
Yle
|
France
|
France Télévisions
|
Georgia
|
GPB
|
Germany
|
|
Ghana
|
Sporty TV
|
Greece
|
ERT
|
Honduras
|
VTV
|
Hong Kong
|
|
Hungary
|
MTVA
|
Iceland
|
RÚV
|
Indian subcontinent
|
Viacom18
|
Ireland
|
RTÉ
|
Israel
|
Sports Channel
|
Italy
|
RAI
|
Japan
|
Japan Consortium
|
Kosovo
|
RTK
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
UTRK
|
Latin America[iii]
|
América Móvil
|
Latvia
|
LTV
|
Lithuania
|
TV3
|
Macau
|
TDM
|
MENA
|
beIN Sports
|
Mexico
|
|
Moldova
|
TVR
|
Mongolia
|
Central TV
|
Mozambique
|
TVM
|
Netherlands
|
NOS
|
New Zealand
|
Sky Television
|
Nigeria
|
Sporty TV
|
North Korea
|
SBS
|
Norway
|
NRK[iv]
|
Pacific Islands[v]
|
Sky Television
|
Panama
|
TVMax
|
Peru
|
Grupo ATV
|
Philippines
|
|
Poland
|
TVP
|
Portugal
|
RTP
|
Romania
|
TVR
|
Senegal
|
RTS
|
Serbia
|
RTS
|
Slovakia
|
RTVS
|
Slovenia
|
RTV
|
South Africa
|
|
South Korea
|
SBS
|
Spain
|
RTVE
|
Sub-Saharan Africa
|
|
Sweden
|
Kanal 5
|
Switzerland
|
SRG SSR
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
TTT
|
Turkey
|
TRT
|
Ukraine
|
Suspilne
|
United Kingdom
|
BBC
|
United States
|
NBCUniversal
Paris Olympics: Venues
The Paris Olympics has been split into four zones with venues in each as follows:
Grand Paris Zone
|
VENUE
|
EVENTS
|
Stade de France
|
Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics
|
Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir
|
Hockey
|
Arena 92
|
Swimming, water polo
|
La Chapelle Arena
|
Badminton, gymnastics
|
Saint-Denis
|
Water polo, diving, artistic swimming
|
Le Bourget
|
Shooting, sport climbing
Paris Centre Zone
|
VENUE
|
EVENTS
|
Parc des Princes
|
Stade Roland Garros
|
Boxing, tennis
|
Paris expo Porte de Versailles
|
Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting
|
Paris-Bercy Arena
|
Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball
|
Place de la Concorde
|
3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding
|
Pont d'Iéna
|
Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon
|
Champ de Mars
|
Beach volleyball
|
Grand Palais Ephemere
|
Judo, wrestling
|
Les Invalides
|
Archery
Versaille Zone
|
VENUE
|
EVENTS
|
Chateau de Versailles
|
Equestrian, modern pentathlon
|
Le Golf National
|
Golf
|
Elancourt Hill
|
Mountain biking
|
Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
|
Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon
Outer Zone
|
VENUE
|
EVENTS
|
Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|
Handball
|
National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France
|
Rowing, Canoe-Kayak
|
Stade Vélodrome
|
Football
|
Parc Olympique Lyonnais
|
Football
|
Parc de Princes
|
Football
|
Stade Matmut Atlantique
|
Football
|
Allianz Riviera
|
Football
|
Stade de la Beaujoire
|
Football
|
Port de la Pointe Rouge
|
Sailing
|
Debarcadere Teahupoo
|
Surfing