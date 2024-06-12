It is exactly 100 years since Paris last hosted the games in 1924, and it looks like the wait for the Paris Olympics 2024 has been worth it. Paris will join London as a three-time host city and the opening ceremony will, for the first time, not be held in the stadium with the river Seine, the river that crosses through Paris, being the focus. 32 sports will be played during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and 329 medal events. Check the list below for dates, venues and TV coverage in your region.

2024 Paris Olympics: Schedule

SPORT DATE Archery July 25 to August 4 Artistic gymnastics July 27 to August 5 Athletics August 1 to 11 Badminton July 27 to August 5 Basketball 3x3 July 30 to August 5 Basketball July 27 to August 11 Beach volleyball July 27 to August 10 BMX freestyle July 30-31 BMX race August 1st to 2nd Boxing July 27 to August 10 Breaking August 9 to 10 Canoe slalom: July 27 to August 5 Diving July 27 to August 10 Equestrian Sports July 27 to August 6 Fencing July 27 to August 4 Field hockey July 27 to August 9 Golf August 1 to 10 Handball July 25 to August 11 Judo July 27 to August 3 Marathon swimming August 8-9 Modern Pentathlon August 8 to 11 Mountain biking July 28 to 29 Rhythmic gymnastics August 8 to 10 Road cycling July 27 to August 4 Rowing July 27 to August 3 Rugby July 24-30 Sailing July 28 to August 8 Shooting July 27 to August 5 Skateboarding July 27 to August 7 Soccer July 24 to August 10 Sport climbing August 5 to 10 Sprint canoeing August 6 to 10 Surfing July 27 to 30 Swimming July 27 to August 4 Table tennis July 27 to August 10 Taekwondo August 7-10 Tennis July 27 to August 4 Track cycling August 5-11 Trampoline August 2 Triathlon July 30 to August 5 Volleyball July 27 to August 11 Waterpolo July 27 to August 11 Weightlifting August 7 to 11 Wheelchair fencing September 3 to 7 Wrestling August 5-11

The Paris 2024 Olympics begins with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin on Friday, July 26 and will close on Sunday, August 11 The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 8:24pm (20:24) local time in Paris. The UK is one hour behind France. The Paralympic Games will take place from 28 August until 8 September.

Paris Olympics: where to watch on TV

UK TV: The 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown live on BBC television , BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, and there will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. All the action will also be broadcast on Eurosport with TNT Sports and Discovery+ also streaming coverage.

Global Television rights owners

Territory Rights holder Afghanistan ATN Algeria EPTV Armenia APMTV Asia Dentsu Australia Nine Network Austria ORF Azerbaijan İTV Belgium RTBF

VRT Bolivia Bolivisión Bosnia and Herzegovina BHRT Brazil Grupo Globo

CazéTV Bulgaria BNT Canada CBC/Radio-Canada

TSN

Sportsnet

RDS Cape Verde RTC Caribbean SportsMax Chile Chilevisión China CMG Chinese Taipei ELTA TV

Chunghwa Telecom Costa Rica Repretel Croatia HRT Colombia Caracol Televisión

RCN Televisión Cyprus CyBC Czech Republic CT Denmark DR

TV 2 Ecuador RTS

TVC Estonia Postimees Group Europe Eurosport Finland Yle France France Télévisions Georgia GPB Germany ARD

ZDF Ghana Sporty TV Greece ERT Honduras VTV Hong Kong RTHK

HOY TV

PCCW

TVB Hungary MTVA Iceland RÚV Indian subcontinent Viacom18 Ireland RTÉ Israel Sports Channel Italy RAI Japan Japan Consortium Kosovo RTK Kyrgyzstan UTRK Latin America[iii] América Móvil Latvia LTV Lithuania TV3 Macau TDM MENA beIN Sports Mexico TelevisaUnivision

TV Azteca

Imagen Televisión Moldova TVR Mongolia Central TV Mozambique TVM Netherlands NOS New Zealand Sky Television Nigeria Sporty TV North Korea SBS Norway NRK[iv] Pacific Islands[v] Sky Television Panama TVMax Peru Grupo ATV Philippines Cignal TV

PLDT

Smart

TV5 Poland TVP Portugal RTP Romania TVR Senegal RTS Serbia RTS Slovakia RTVS Slovenia RTV South Africa SABC

SuperSport South Korea SBS Spain RTVE Sub-Saharan Africa Infront Sports & Media

SuperSport Sweden Kanal 5 Switzerland SRG SSR Trinidad and Tobago TTT Turkey TRT Ukraine Suspilne United Kingdom BBC United States NBCUniversal

Paris Olympics: Venues

The Paris Olympics has been split into four zones with venues in each as follows:

Grand Paris Zone

VENUE EVENTS Stade de France Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Arena 92 Swimming, water polo La Chapelle Arena Badminton, gymnastics Saint-Denis Water polo, diving, artistic swimming Le Bourget Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre Zone

VENUE EVENTS Parc des Princes Football Stade Roland Garros Boxing, tennis Paris expo Porte de Versailles Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting Paris-Bercy Arena Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball Place de la Concorde 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding Pont d'Iéna Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon Champ de Mars Beach volleyball Grand Palais Ephemere Judo, wrestling Les Invalides Archery

Versaille Zone

VENUE EVENTS Chateau de Versailles Equestrian, modern pentathlon Le Golf National Golf Elancourt Hill Mountain biking Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon

Outer Zone