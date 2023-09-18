Highlights LeBron James may be interested in joining Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics, potentially making it his "last dance" before retiring at 40 years old.

James has reportedly been recruiting other NBA stars, such as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, to join him on the Olympic team.

While Team USA had a disappointing fourth-place finish in the FIBA World Cup, it is expected that the Paris Olympics will feature a star-studded lineup, including A-listers like James, regardless of past performance.

LeBron James has fueled speculation that he is one of many NBA stars who may be set to commit to Team USA’s Paris Olympic Team after their disappointing fourth-place finish in this year’s FIBA World Cup. NBA writer Mark Medina likens the possibility of James return to the team to being his equivalent of the “last dance”, as he will be approaching 40 years old by the time the Olympics come around.

Team USA news – LeBron James

After Team USA’s dismal fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup, rumors began to swirl over which A-listers would be committing themselves to the 2024 Paris Olympics team.

According to The Athletic, LeBron James has a ‘strong’ interest in returning to Team USA for their upcoming Olympics campaign, and has even reportedly begun to recruit other NBA stars to join him. The report went on to suggest that the three-time Olympian, who last represented his country at the 2012 Olympics, had contacted the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and his L.A. Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, among others.

Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. were the only members of Team USA’s World Cup roster to have earned All-Star honors last season, per Bleacher Report. In contrast, the selection of players for the Olympic squads tends to be stacked with more star-studded talent.

LeBron James will be approaching 40-years-old when Team USA undergo their quest for their fifth consecutive Olympic gold, and like Kevin Durant, who is set to turn 35 at the end of the month, this could well be their “last dance”, but they will both have to stay healthy in order to make the team first.

Will the 2024 Paris Olympics be LeBron James’ “Last Dance”?

Medina believes that LeBron James’ last appearance for Team USA will come as a member of the Olympic Team that is set to compete in Paris in 2024 amid speculation that he wants to commit to the team. When asked if this scenario would be James’ equivalent to Michael Jordan’s “last dance” the journalist said exclusive to GIVEMESPORT...

“For LeBron James specifically, yes, I think it would be the equivalent to his last dance because he's entering his 21st season. I guess you never bet against LeBron James, generally, but he's logged a lot of miles. So I would presume that if he is going to play in Paris as he expects to be in 2024, that'd be the last time. I can't see a scenario that he plays in 2028. “But I think when you look at the total of all those different star players when we're including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, and possibly others, I think that they were going to be committed to the Paris Olympics, regardless of Team USA’s finish in the World Cup.” “Traditionally, Team USA’s A listers play in the Olympic teams. There was a rare exception during Tokyo because of it taking place a year after scheduled in the midst of a restart season in the bubble, a compressed season the following year, so as a result, there weren't as many star players committed to that team because they just need to find some rare time to decompress. But I fully expect that the A-listers will be on board in 2024.”

A timeline of LeBron James’ Team USA career

LeBron James has been a part of three Olympic teams, winning two gold medals in the process. However, his journey to gold wasn’t straightforward.

LeBron James - Team USA Career Statistics (2004-Present) Minutes Played 20.4 Points 11.4 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 4.0 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.4 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .601 Three-Point Percentage (%) .379 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Making his first Olympics' appearance for Team USA in 2004, James found himself as part of one of the most disappointing teams the United States had ever fielded, after their 5-3 record meant they only finished in the bronze medal position, their worst-ever finish since the inauguration of the Olympic Games in 1936, per USA Basketball.

On their quest for redemption, James went from zero-to-hero as he helped lead the 2008 Beijing team to golden glory, contributing 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, shooting 66.7% from both the field and three-point range in their matchup vs Spain, per The Basketball World. This led to the 2008 team being dubbed as the ‘Redeem Team’.

London 2012 saw a similar story, with LeBron James’ 19 points, seven rebounds and team-high four assists helping Team USA once again win Olympic Gold as they edged past runners-up Spain in a 107-100 victory, per Land of Basketball, in what was his last performance in Team USA colours.

By the time the 2024 Olympics come around, it would have been 12 years since LeBron James last stepped on the court to represent his country. If he is healthy enough to make the team, and even lead them to what would be their fifth consecutive first-place finish, then what a spectacle for the ages that could turn out to be.