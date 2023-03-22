In the final minutes of the tie, Marcus Rashford strode up and thumped home his penalty past Gianluigi Buffon – sending Manchester United through to the 2019 Champions League quarter-finals instead of Paris Saint-Germain and handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a job.

And now, the legendary Italian goalkeeper has described that night in Paris as his biggest regret.

Buffon only spent one season in the French capital following his contract with Juventus expiring in 2018 – although he did then return to the Italian giants the following year.

His time with PSG came with mixed success, with the Italian lifting the French league title and the French Super Cup that season, but his side were also eliminated by United in the Champions League round of 16.

His time in France might have been short but was seemingly eventful, with Buffon describing how he not only had the biggest regret of his career in a PSG shirt but also how he made the biggest mistake of his career while in in Paris.

Manchester United "played in Paris with children"

The bare minimum for a PSG side is to dominate domestically, but the real challenge for bosses has been the Champions League.

Despite investing in stars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, the closest a PSG team has come to lifting the trophy was in 2020 when they lost the final 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

During Buffon’s time with the French side, they had a great opportunity to advance in the competition after beating United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg – but that all fell apart at the Parc des Princes.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford’s penalty in added time sent the English side through on away goals, and Buffon says that result was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

“We threw it away,” he said on Bobo TV. “They played in Paris with children. There was [David] De Gea, Lukaku and Rashford but the others were young.

“We made a mess, mentally. Probably the biggest regret of my career. We were very strong, a mega team.”

Leaving PSG Buffon’s biggest mistake

But while that night was one that Buffon wishes he could change, he also opened up about his departure after just one season.

The veteran's first stint with Juventus spanned 15 years, a period where he won 10 Scudettos.

He is most often associated with the Italian side, but the former Italian international also told Bobo TV that leaving PSG was the biggest mistake that he made in his career.

“My experience in Paris was the best of my life,” the goalkeeper said. “I must say that leaving was probably the biggest mistake of my career.

“Why? They told me, ‘Gigi, we are very happy, but you will not start as a starter in the Champions League. [Alphonse] Areola will play.'

“I stopped and said to myself, this is not right. I was talking about a matter of respect, you can't come for Buffon in March and say you don't play next year. What the f*ck game is this? This is not sport.”

The Italian returned to Juventus the following season, and after two more seasons with The Old Lady, he is now back at Parma where he made his debut in 1995.

His contract with the Serie B side runs until 2024 and means that even at the age of 46, Buffon will still be playing between the sticks.