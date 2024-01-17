Highlights Paris Saint-Germain has offered Kylian Mbappe a groundbreaking deal worth £86m per year, which includes additional perks and benefits.

Mbappe's future has been the subject of speculation, with Real Madrid showing interest in signing him. However, this new offer could mean that he chooses to remain at PSG.

PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has made efforts to retain Mbappe and has a plan in place for the striker's future, emphasizing his importance to the club.

Kylian Mbappe has been offered a sensational new deal by Paris Saint-Germain worth £86m a year, according to AfterFoot RMC, via the Daily Mail. Described as a 'never-seen-before' type deal, the new offer includes several other perks alongside the mammoth salary, with the French giants hoping that it will keep the 25-year-old at the club.

The future of Mbappe has been a talking point for years now, with him constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid. A possible transfer in the summer became even more discussed in January, with Los Blancos making a new attempt to sign the Frenchman whose contract expires in June 2024.

However, with a deadline set for the prolific striker to make up his mind, Mbappe has not yet confirmed his desire to move to La Liga, with reports even emerging that he was 'unimpressed' with Madrid's attempts to sign him. That opened the possibility of a move to the Premier League, as well as the chance that he might remain at PSG.

And now, the French club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken steps to keep his star player at the Parc des Princes. A new offer has been tabled, and everything that has been included could be enough to turn Mbappe's head away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The details of Mbappe's contract proposal

Base salary of £86m comes with other perks

As previously mentioned, Mbappe is set to earn an insane amount of money every week. French outlet AfterFoot RMC indicate that the £86m offered to him equates to roughly £1.8m every week.

Speaking on After Foot RMC on Monday night, journalist Daniel Riolo described how the deal as a whole exceeded the €100m per season mark by far. He also indicated that there will be perks for his family, which provide even more incentive to sign along the dotted line.

"It would be something never seen before, it is something incredible. It far exceeds €100m per season. "It will have benefits for the brother, for the family and for the player agency that Mbappe's mother wants to create."

Madrid's offer for Mbappe is around the €30m a year mark, which is over three times less than what he stands to make a year in France. That, according to the Mail, is also said to be close to double the upper end of their salary structure, so competing with PSG financially won't happen.

Al-Khelaifi has plan for life without Mbappe

Striker a part of his plans

Since joining PSG, Mbappe has scored 238 goals in 285 games, while also contributing 285 goals. As one of the biggest stars in world football, a transfer away would be a huge loss for the club, so it comes as little surprise that they are doing everything they can to keep him there.

However, the pull of the Bernabeu is something no other club in the world has, and Mbappe has been courted for years now by Florentino Perez. Madrid were interested in the striker last year when he sent a letter to PSG, informing them that he would not be extending his contract. Consequently, club president Al-Khelaifi issued him an ultimatum - sign a new deal or be sold.

Mbappe ultimately stayed at the Parc des Princes, but has not extended his contract. Speaking about the issue earlier in January, Al-Khelaifi appeared calm about the situation, indicating that he was planning for the future and that Mbappe was central to his plans.