The true feelings of Paris Saint-Germain's players about Liverpool have emerged after they threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Reds in midweek, only to suffer a late 1-0 defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Arne Slot’s side withstood a relentless barrage of 27 shots, including 10 on target, from the French giants.

But in the 87th minute, Harvey Elliott delivered a gut-punch moment. With Liverpool’s first shot on target, the substitute coolly slotted home the only goal of the match after linking up with fellow late arrival Darwin Nunez. French media wasted no time labeling the victory "English Robbery" the following morning.

Now, the reactions from inside PSG’s camp have surfaced. While manager Luis Enrique remains confident of overturning the deficit at Anfield next Tuesday, his players were less than impressed after seeing their quarter-final hopes blocked by Liverpool’s resolute defence.

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool - Match Statistics Paris Saint-Germain Statistic Liverpool 70 Possession (%) 30 27 Shots 2 10 Shots on Target 1 14 Corners 2 0 Saves 9 1 Yellow Cards 1

PSG Shocked by Liverpool's Time-Wasting Tactics

They have claimed Arsenal and Bayern Munich were more tougher opponents