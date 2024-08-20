Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe are still finalising exit terms following the French forward's departure to Real Madrid this summer.

The attacker moved to the Bernabeu on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract with a €150m signing-on fee in June. But, prior to his transfer to the La Liga giants, Mbappe had an agreement with PSG that he would not leave the club 'for free'.

Mbappe Lodges Complaint Against Former Side

Attacker's wages were deferred ahead of Parc des Princes exit

It was agreed with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that even if Mbappe left on a free transfer, the reigning Ligue 1 champions would not be left out of pocket.

Mbappe made legal commitments to waive certain financial entitlements, including bonuses, and the 25-year-old went on to speak in public on several occasions stating there were arrangements in place to ensure "all parties were protected". While the final amount of the financial waiver is being agreed, PSG deferred Mbappe’s wages from April to ensure he honours his commitment.

Kylian Mbappe's club-by-club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Paris Saint-Germain 308 256 108 43 3 Monaco 60 27 16 3 0 Real Madrid 2 1 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 20/08/2024

Le Monde today reported that a few weeks ago Mbappe’s representatives contacted both the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and French Football Federation, and indirectly UEFA, claiming PSG owe him €55m (£47m). However, no legal suit has been filed, and GIVEMESPORT understands all parties want to avoid action of this nature.

Mbappe had previously threatened action if he was excluded from the PSG squad during his final season, but the French heavyweights always insisted he would be selected on sporting merit, and he went on to make 48 appearances for the club last campaign, scoring 44 times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe lifted silverware on 15 occasions in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt

Champions League Expulsion Not on Cards

French giants not rushing to reach settlement with Real Madrid man

PSG declined to comment when approached, but it’s understood the club is calm about the situation. They are simply asking that Mbappe keeps both a public and private commitment after investing hundreds of millions on him during his time at the Parc des Princes. PSG are determined to engage constructively and positively to find a resolution.

Contrary to reports, GIVEMESPORT also understands there is no danger of PSG being kicked out of the Champions League as a result of this matter. PSG have not received any communication from UEFA, the FFF or the LFP.

PSG are in no rush to finalise a settlement with Mbappe, and plan to do so discretely, but are optimistic all parties can come to an amicable agreement soon.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt