Paris Saint-Germain are set to take civil action against Arsenal after members of the club's staff were allegedly subject to racist abuse following their 1-0 win over the Gunners in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final clash. Ousmane Dembele's early goal was enough for the visitors to pick up a priceless victory to take back to the Parc des Princes ahead of the second leg.

After the game, footage emerged via RMC SPORT of PSG staff getting onto the team coach, which appeared to show fans making monkey noises and beating their chests as they did so. Now, it is being reported that action is set to be taken against the North London club.

Arsenal Release Statement Ahead of PSG Civil Action

The Gunners have condemned the actions of their fans