Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has stopped short of denying that a bid worth in the region of £169million was lodged in an attempt to lure Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to the Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window when questioned by GIVEMESPORT.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions entered a new era ahead of the campaign getting underway as head coach Luis Enrique lost his talisman thanks to Kylian Mbappe sealing his exit at the end of his contract, having got his name on the scoresheet 256 times for the club, and joining La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

PSG were able to splash the cash as a result of the France international's departure, with Joao Neves being the most expensive arrival after completing a switch worth up to £60million from Benfica, but they were also forced to contend with missing out on other targets as they aim to secure further silverware this term.

Teenager has gained praise from French giants' sporting director

PSG were left frustrated after a €200million offer was rejected by Barcelona when they were keen on acquiring teenager Yamal earlier this year, according to Spanish sources, and Campos has refused to shut down suggestions that a lucrative bid was put on the table as they went in search of additional creativity on the flanks.

When asked whether the French giants had tested the resolve of Enrique's former employers during the summer transfer window, the 60-year-old sporting director told GMS:

“We are concerned about building a team with two very good players per position. If we look for all the names that come up in the press, we would have five good players per position. “How could I not say he [Yamal] is a fantastic player? But we also have other fantastic players. We have Ousmane Dembele, Lee Kang-in, Marco Asensio and Desire Doue. "To say Yamal is not a great player would be a huge mistake on my part. He is a beautiful player. I am very happy to see him play at the level he plays because football needs players like that. But PSG is very happy with what we have got.”

PSG's hopes of eventually securing Yamal's services have suffered a significant blow as he has admitted that he has no interest in walking away from Barcelona and has ambitions to become a legend at his boyhood club, meaning that Enrique and Campos may have to turn their attentions elsewhere in future transfer windows.

Lamine Yamal's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2024/25 domestic campaign compared to Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Shot-creating actions 7.18 2.05 Shots 2.82 6.41 Key passes 2.82 0.26 Assists 1.03 0.00 Shots on target 0.77 2.31 Goals 0.26 0.51 Statistics correct as of 13/09/2024

Champions Did Not Make Late Osimhen Offer

Nigeria international has joined Galatasaray on loan

Although Campos refused to rubbish suggestions that PSG upped the ante in their pursuit of the 17-year-old Yamal, who has a release clause worth close to £845million written into his Barcelona contract, he has confirmed that Victor Osimhen was not the subject of a late offer from the Parc des Princes.

After being questioned over whether a formal proposal was lodged for the striker just before the deadline, the Portuguese - who has held behind the scenes roles at the likes of Celta Vigo, Galatasaray, Lille and Monaco - told GMS:

“Offer? No. We spoke about Osimhen. He was analysed and studied as a possibility for Paris Saint-Germain. Our conclusion was that we were very happy with Goncalo Ramos, very happy with Randal Kolo Muani, and very happy with Marco Asensio. “It is natural that there is a great association with Victor Osimhen and me because I brought him from Charleroi to Lille. I have known him since he was 16. We have a good relationship. We respect each other a lot.”

Although Al-Ahli agreed a deal worth £67million for the signing of Osimhen, who had been seeking a move away from Napoli, he did not end up making the switch to the big-spending Saudi Pro League as his suitors chose to complete the signing of Ivan Toney from English top flight outfit Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has scored 114 goals over the course of his senior club career, while he has also provided his teammates with 28 assists

The Nigeria international has ended up joining Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan after being frozen out at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, but GMS sources recently revealed that the agreement includes a break clause which will allow him to make a permanent departure in January.

