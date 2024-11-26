A couple of European giants will clash on the continent's biggest stage on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the UEFA Champions League group stage so far.

PSG have struggled so far in their Champions League campaign, winning only one out of four outings and sitting in 25th place — outside a qualification spot for the knockout rounds — on four points. The French champions lost to Atlético Madrid in dramatic fashion on Matchday 4 after Angel Correa scored the winner in the third minute of extra time.

Luis Enrique's club is undefeated in Ligue 1 , however, sitting atop the league table with 10 wins and two draws for 32 points and an astounding plus-26 goal differential. PSG are fresh off a 3-0 win over Toulouse and a 4-2 victory against Angers just prior to the November international break.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have had their own struggles in the Champions League, putting up two wins and two losses in their first four games, which has them in 17th position in the group stage standings.

Bayern was shocked by a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in England on Matchday 2, and was humbled 4-1 away to FC Barcelona three weeks later.

Just like Paris, Munich's form in the league is a different story. Die Roten are pacing the Bundesliga standings with 29 points and a plus-29 goal differential, having not lost yet through 11 matches.

Harry Kane is once again lighting up the scoresheet on a weekly basis, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists in 11 appearances in the league.

Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Every UEFA Champions League game is available to stream on Paramount+ in the United States, while some are televised on CBS Sports. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find every match on DAZN.

When : Tuesday, November 25 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Tuesday, November 25 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Allianz Arena, Munich TV/Streaming in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ TV/Streaming in Canada: DAZN

Paris Saint-Germain Projected Lineup vs Bayern Munich

Lucho Enrique will take his hungry PSG squad to Bavaria, desperate for a win to keep their UCL hopes alive on Tuesday.

The Spaniard will likely go with a young trio of Warren Zaire-Emery (19), Joao Neves (20) and Vitinha (24) in midfield.

The front-three of Ousmane Dembélé, Marco Asensio and Bradley Barcola lacks an out-and-out goal threat, but the trio have totaled 17 goals in Ligue 1 between them so far this season.

Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez and Senny Mayulu remain unavailable for selection due to injury.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) – Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo – Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, Vitinha – Ousmane Dembélé, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola.

Bayern Munich Projected Lineup vs Paris Saint-Germain

Vincent Kompany will have a strong squad to call on when his side hosts PSG.

Munich's back-four of Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim and Davies has been Kompany's go-to for the majority of the season, and should be the preferred defensive line to face Paris.

Bayern's attacking foursome of Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman have accumulated 27 goals between them in the Bundesliga this season, and will surely threaten PSG's relatively inexperienced back-line.

Aleksander Pavlovic, Joao Palhinha, Mathys Tel, Sven Ulreich, Hiroki Ito, Tarek Buchmann and Josip Stanisic will miss the game due to the injury.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (GK) – Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies – Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka – Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman – Harry Kane.