Paris Saint-Germain can become only the second French club in the history of Europe's premier club competition to clinch the famous trophy when they face Inter in the Champions League final of the competition at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday night (Central European Time).

Manager Luis Enrique and his players have thrilled audiences around the world with the calibre of football that they have played in the competition since the turn of the year.

They now have the chance to follow in the footsteps of arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille, who made history by becoming the first French club to claim the Champions League trophy when they beat AC Milan (also in Munich) in 1993.

To Lift The Trophy Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline PSG 1.65 13/20 -154 Inter 2.38 11/8 +138

To Win In 90 Minutes Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline PSG 2.25 5/4 +125 The Draw 3.4 12/5 +240 Inter 3.5 5/2 +250

As the first of our two odds tables above shows, PSG are favourites to emerge victorious on Saturday night. At the time of writing, they are 1.65 (13/20) to lift the trophy, while Inter are 2.38 (11/8).

Those odds are the market’s way of saying that PSG have a 61 percent chance of being crowned champions, while Inter have a 42 percent chance.

The second odds table shows that PSG are also clear favourites to win in 90 minutes. At the time of writing, they are 2.25 (5/4) to do so, while Inter are 3.5 (5/2). The Draw is 3.4 (12/5)

Is PSG’s clear favouritism fair? We are not so sure. They have played some tremendous football in this season’s competition, and were deserved winners of both legs of their semi-final against Arsenal (they won 1-0 in the first leg in London, before triumphing 2-1 in the return fixture in Paris).

Yet it is worth remembering that they needed penalties to get past Liverpool in the last 16, and lost the second leg of their quarter-final clash vs Aston Villa. So, while they have been arguably the competition’s stand-out team so far, there are flaws in their make-up.

Inter were involved in arguably the finest knockout tie in the competition’s history when they took on and eventually defeated Barcelona in the semi-finals. They needed extra-time to clinch a 7-6 aggregate win after both the first and second legs ended in 3-3 draws at the end of normal time.

Inter also impressed in the quarter-finals, defeating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. I