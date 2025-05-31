Paris Saint-Germain have won their first-ever Champions League trophy after a dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

PSG enjoyed much of the ball in the game's opening stages and soon benefitted from their dominance. A slick pass from Vitinha was played through to Desire Doue, who squared the ball to Achraf Hakimi who, in turn, tapped the ball into an empty net. Despite having the lead, PSG maintained their pace, doubling their advantage just 10 minutes later.

After Willian Pacho did brilliantly to keep the ball in play, PSG stormed forward on the counter-attack. A shot from Doue deflected off Federico Dimarco, who was the man to play Doue onside for PSG’s first goal and endured a torrid first half defending against PSG’s attack.

Inter grew steadily into the game and striker Marcus Thuram, arguably, should have hit the target with his headed effort from a corner just after the 35th minute. Inter did enough to enter the half-time break with just a two-goal deficit, though Khvicha Kvaratshkelia could have scored with the last effort of the first half.

The Georgian created the second half’s first chance, blasting high and wide from inside the box within the first minute of proceedings, firing wide again not even five minutes later. Inter never quite got a foothold in the game and just after the hour mark of the game, Doue scored his second of the match, all but securing the win for the Parisians.

Doue was replaced by Bradley Barcola soon after notching his brace, such is the strength in depth of PSG’s side. Barcola, just minutes later, almost added a fourth for his side but could only blast over. With just under 20 minutes remaining in the match, Kvaratshkelia made it 4-0, the Georgian getting the goal that his performance deserved.

PSG were not finished and in the 85th minute, youth academy graduate Senny Mayulu netted another for his side. In doing this, Paris Saint-Germain set a record, becoming the first club in Champions League history to win a final by five goals.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was tested for the first, and only, time with a strike from Thuram in the 75th minute, something that summed up Inter’s performance in the game as the club suffered their second Champions League final defeat in three years.

Sensational Display From PSG

Parisians win their first-ever Champions League

Gone are the days of massive names at PSG, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. After the latter’s departure to Real Madrid, manager Luis Enrique focused further on recruiting young, promising talent to integrate into his squad, which has resulted in a phenomenal side on the pitch.

Enrique’s tactics have turned PSG into an incredible team, one who press in unison, charge forward on the counter-attack in time with one another and can create chances from any situation. Every player at the manager’s disposal are players who have entirely bought into his ideas. For Enrique himself, it is his second Champions League triumph, this one coming a decade after his win with Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain have won a European treble and have proven, so conclusively, that they can perform on the big stage under Enrique’s guidance. It is truly terrifying to think just what heights this PSG side may reach, building on the biggest victory in the history of their club.