Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes the Gunners may regret not signing Michael Olise this summer, as they rue the potential loss of Bukayo Saka ahead of Sunday's pivotal clash with Liverpool.

Saka is a doubt for the early season title showdown with the Reds at the Emirates, after not being pictured in training on Friday, as he continues to recover from a thigh issue. Mikel Arteta will likely be forced to call upon one of Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling, if Saka isn't deemed fit enough to start against Arne Slot's men.

Parlour has claimed Arsenal could essentially have avoided this eventuality by signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in the summer, as the Frenchman had been available on the market for any potential suitor, for the price of his £50.8 million release clause.

Parlour: Arsenal May Regret Not Signing Olise

The Gunners are light on Saka back-ups

Having enjoyed an exceptional final season at Selhurst Park for Palace, netting ten goals in 19 Premier League appearances and described as 'incredible', Olise was inevitably on the move this summer. With an array of clubs after him and willing to trigger his affordable release clause, the 22-year-old opted to join German giants Bayern Munich.

The France international has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Bundesliga, netting six goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Vincent Kompany's side. Arguably in the upper echelons of wingers in world football already, Parlour feels as though not pursuing Olise was a wasted opportunity for Arsenal.

While there were few concrete links between Olise and the North London outfit, the release clause meant he was certainly a viable option Arteta and Edu Gaspar could've explored. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Parlour said:

"Maybe some right-sided cover or competition for Bukayo Saka is needed. I know Michael Olise went to Bayern Munich, but he’s the sort of player that excites. Arsenal fans would have been delighted with someone like Olise. That’s the kind of calibre of player you’re looking for. And maybe there is some regret they don't have that extra depth. Saka is obviously going to play when fit and is also in that profile and equally exciting."

Olise's Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 7 Goals 4 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.38 Key Passes Per 90 2.64 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.64

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/10/2024