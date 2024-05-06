Highlights Liverpool will spend big under Arne Slot but that won't include a move for Pedri.

Pedri won't be joining Liverpool from Barcelona with a deal thought to be "completely quiet".

Fabrizio Romano confirms Pedri is committed to Barcelona.

Liverpool are set to spend big under Arne Slot to avoid any teething problems upon the Dutchman's arrival at Anfield - but whilst there could be a decent-sized pot of money to spend, it won't be splashed on Barcelona midfielder Pedri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Pedri has burst onto the scene for Barcelona over the past four years, but became notable for winning the Golden Boy award back in 2021 at the age of just 18; and incredible feat for any footballer. His form has seen him linked with moves abroad, and Liverpool are thought to have been chasing the diminutive midfielder ever since he became a regular in the Barcelona side. But Romano believes that is a move that won't happen for a multitude of reasons.

Pedri: Liverpool Transfer Latest

Pedri has been linked with Liverpool for quite some time

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that despite links touting the Spaniard with a move to Merseyside, Pedri is "committed" to Barcelona, and there is nothing doing in terms of him joining the Premier League outfit. He said: