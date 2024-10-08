Manchester City believe they have secured a significant victory over the Premier League after a Tribunal concluded current Associated Party Transaction (APT) Rules are anti-competitive. Yet the Premier League have countered by stating the ruling is actually a clear endorsement of their rulebook.

“The Club has succeeded with its claim,” read a Manchester City statement following the conclusion of legal action taken against the Premier League. “The Associated Party Transaction Rules have been found to be unlawful and the Premier League’s decisions on two specific Manchester City sponsorship transactions have been set aside.

“The Tribunal found that both the original [and amended] APT rules violate UK competition law and violate the requirements of procedural fairness... The Premier League was found to have abused its dominant position.”

The Premier League responded saying they "welcome the Tribunal’s findings, which endorsed the overall objectives, framework and decision-making of the APT system. The Tribunal upheld the need for the APT system as a whole and rejected the majority of Manchester City’s challenges."

What did the 164-page Ruling say?

Three judges partially ruled in Man City's favour

Three judges – Sir Nigel Teare, Christopher Vajda and Lord John Dyson – partially ruled in Manchester City’s favour. They concluded fair market valuations for Manchester City’s proposed sponsorship deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation Group were conducted in a time-consuming and “procedurally unfair manner”.

The Tribunal also agreed with City's claim that amended APT Rules, which came into force in February this year, were unlawful due to a tightening of wording as to what constitutes fair market valuation.

And the Tribunal concluded shareholder loans should not be excluded from the APT Rules. These tend to be interest-free and currently benefit several clubs. 37% (£1.5bn) of current Premier League lending (£4bn) comes via this source, including all of Arsenal’s £350m in borrowing.

The Premier League will now amend their rules to address shareholder loans. A commercial interest rate may be applied, effectively meaning owners or affiliated companies can no longer lend without scrutiny or impacting the books as far as Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are concerned. However, affected clubs could potentially convert their debt to equity if presented with major issues.

What do Other Clubs Make of the Ruling?

Four Premier League clubs disappointed

GIVEMESPORT understands that Arsenal, Bournemouth, Liverpool and West Ham United are particularly disappointed by the ruling, while sources at several other teams point out they are still digesting the lengthy judgement.

Arsenal, Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham all provided written testimony as part of the Premier League’s defence. But Manchester City were not without support, including witness statements from Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United.

Chelsea are also believed to agree with Manchester City that the Premier League's fair market valuation process is flawed and takes too much time. The Blues waited months to clear their £40m Infinite Athlete front-of-short sponsorship deal for 2023/24 and even longer to see the sale of two hotels approved from Chelsea Holdings to parent company BlueCo 22. In both cases, and after weeks of uncertainty, only the broker fee changed.

Why Does the Premier League Maintain Victory?

Most challenges were dismissed

Manchester City made 25 different challenges of the APT Rules as part of this case, and the Premier League point out most were dismissed. As a result, the Premier League are bullish – their claim of victory is genuine rather than a means to save face.

"[There are] a small number of discrete elements of the [APT] Rules which do not, in their current form, comply with competition and public law requirements," admitted the Premier League. "But these elements can quickly and effectively be remedied by the League and clubs. “More generally, except in two respects only, [the Tribunal] found that Manchester City’s arguments were unfounded, including on any alleged inconsistency in approach between certain types of clubs . "The process for assessment of fair-market valuation is a clearly defined, transparent and non-discriminatory one... [and the Tribunal] rejected Manchester City’s argument that the object of the APT Rules was to discriminate against clubs with ownership from the ‘Gulf region’."

The latter was a specific point of contention. The Premier League introduced their APT Rules, including a process for assessing fair-market valuation, shortly after the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United in December 2021. This was seen by some, including Newcastle, as a direct reaction to ensure wealthy owners like Saudi's Public Investment Fund couldn't funnel inflated sponsorship funds into the club without policing and in doing so gain an unfair advantage. But Premier League sources deny Newcastle's new owners were the sole reason why the rules came into force and were a longer time coming.

A further amendment to the APT Rules was made in February this year, but it was done so via a pretty split vote. 12 clubs voted in favour, six against, including Manchester City, while two abstained.

Even Manchester City are understood to be relatively content with the 2021 APT Rules, but fiercely opposed to more constrictive amendments, which this ruling calls "unlawful". The Premier League insist they can quickly fix or revoke elements from the 2024 updates, and what is more important than the instruction to do so, is that the three judges endorsed their overall APT framework – hence why they believe the Tribunal's ruling to be positive.

What Will Happen Next?

Emergency meeting pending

The Premier League will now call an emergency meeting of clubs after the international break to discuss next steps, which will include revising their APT Rules and addressing shareholder loans.

"As the Tribunal has concluded, the APT Rules must now integrate the assessment of shareholder loans and remove some of the amendments made to APT Rules earlier this year," said the Premier League. "Otherwise, the Premier League rulebook has been found to comply with competition and public law standards and is an effective and necessary system for assessing the fair-market value of APTs to ensure the integrity of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. We are conducting a process that can allow the League and clubs to enact those specific changes quickly and effectively."

However, Manchester City have responded by writing to the other 19 clubs arguing the Premier League's interpretation that the ruling 'endorses' their rules is incorrect and warned against any quick new changes.

"Regrettably, the [Premier League's] summary is misleading and contains several inaccuracies," wrote City’s general counsel Simon Cliff in an email sent to all clubs. "The tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFC's position is that this means that all of the APT rules are void.

"The decision does not contain an 'endorsement' of the APT rules, nor does it state that the APT rules, as enacted, were 'necessary' in order to ensure the efficacy of the League’s financial controls.

"The APT Rules... have been found to be unlawful, as a matter of competition law and public law. This means that they are void and not capable of enforcement. This has very significant consequences for APTs that have been entered into to date and APTs that are currently being negotiated by clubs.

"Of even greater concern is the Premier League’s suggestion that new APT rules should be passed within the next 10 days. When the Premier League consulted on and proposed the original APT Rules in late 2021, we pointed out that the process (which took several weeks) was rushed, ill-thought-out and would result in rules that were anti-competitive. The recent Award has validated those concerns entirely.

"This is the time for careful reflection and consideration by all clubs, and not for a knee-jerk reaction. Such an unwise course would be likely to lead to further legal proceedings with further legal costs. It is critical for member clubs to feel that they can have trust in their regulator."

Manchester City want the next steps to be slow with full consultation, and they are backed by several other clubs in this respect.

City could also sue for damages, and there is a danger other clubs decide to take their own action now that a legal precedent exists. That's why the long-term effect of this ruling may not become immediately apparent.

Both sides will continue to claim victory on the specifics, which is normal for such a complex and encompassing case where 'wins' can be found on both sides. And there are in many ways bigger battles still ongoing and to come.

Firstly, Manchester City successfully arguing shareholder loans must be evaluated bringing other clubs firmly into the conversation.

Judging they can't be excluded from APT Rules could impact on the books of some of City's big-six rivals, particularly Arsenal, and going forward potentially Manchester United and Tottenham. It essentially means owners or their affiliates won't be able to lend on interest-free terms and without scrutiny. Applying commercial interest rates appears the most obvious solution, although this is unlikely to take place retrospectively.

Even more broadly, and putting the case specifics aside, the optics of the Premier League being publicly called "unlawful" and "abusing its dominant position" is not ideal, especially with Manchester City's hearing also taking place into 115 alleged breaches of domestic financial rules. The belief in legal circles is the APT case won't necessarily have a direct influence on it, although City may use it to showcase the Premier League's rulebook is not robust or fit for purpose. It naturally depends on how the ruling is interpreted in terms of the precedent it sets, since the Premier League vociferously argue it actually points to the exact opposite.

But regardless, the Premier League still won't want all this aired out so publicly, especially with a new independent football regulator incoming. Any suggestion, fair or unfair, that the Premier League can't govern itself comes at a bad time.

And the Premier League may now fear other clubs could break rank. The Premier League functions as a governor by putting its core rules and decisions to a majority vote. Yet if individual teams with the appetite, riches and legal power to challenge the rules – regardless of the majority position, and outside of football-specific realms – follow Manchester City's lead, we could see a shift in power. That's perhaps why the Premier League is adamant they haven't lost, even as Manchester City celebrate what they consider a big off-field win.