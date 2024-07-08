Highlights The Pacers signed Pascal Siakam to a 4-year, $189.5M contract extension.

Siakam, after previously playing for the Raptors, accidentally thanked them instead of the Pacers.

The Pacers aim to challenge Eastern Conference powerhouses with Siakam as part of their core.

The Indiana Pacers have solidified themselves as contenders for the next several seasons, as they build a core around key superstars. One of those stars is Pascal Siakam , whom the Pacers just locked up with a four-year, $189.5 million contract extension.

The deal was made official on Monday, July 8, and that morning saw the Pacers hold a press conference which Siakam spoke at. However, during his press conference, Siakam blundered, accidentally thanking the Toronto Raptors instead of the Pacers.

It was an obvious mistake, however, as Siakam quickly retracted it and said the Pacers. Siakam, notably, was acquired by the Pacers in January from the Raptors, where he spent the majority of his career.

Making An Impact

Siakam was traded to the Pacers where he immediately made an impact

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old forward made his NBA debut in 2016 with the Raptors and played for them for eight seasons. After helping to bring the franchise’s only title home in 2019, Toronto dealt him to the Pacers in 2024 as part of their rebuild.

“You know, I want to thank the Raptors, the Pacers organization, just for trusting me. You know, I think it's so hard. You know, like for me, I spent my whole life on one team.” —Pascal Siakam

Siakam played a pivotal role in the Pacers’ playoff push, where he averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range in 41 regular season games for them.

Playoff Consistency

Siakam’s play in the playoffs allowed Indiana to make a deep run

Siakam stayed consistent throughout the playoffs. There, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for Indiana while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from three-point range. That allowed the Pacers to make a deep run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pascal Siakam – 2023-24 Stats (With IND) Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 21.3 21.6 RPG 7.8 7.5 APG 3.7 3.8 FG% 54.9 54.1 3PT% 38.6 29.8

The Pacers will face some steep competition in the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in particular serving as their primary threats. But now, with a core consisting of Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton , the Pacers have made it known that they are here to stay.