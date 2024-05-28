Highlights Pascal Siakam was reflective of his first season with the Indiana Pacers as his free agency looms this summer.

The Indiana Pacers season came to an abrupt end on Monday night after the Boston Celtics eliminated them in Game 4 to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. Despite getting swept, the Pacers still had a magical campaign.

Anybody who said they expected the Pacers to make the Eastern Conference Finals even at the onset of the postseason would be lying. Even though they lost in four games, they still gave the top-seeded Celtics all they could handle in the Eastern Conference Finals, despite playing without franchise star Tyrese Haliburton in the final two outings.

The mid-season acquisition of Pascal Siakam proved to be a huge move for the Pacers, as they likely would not have gone this far without the leadership and presence of the 2019 NBA champion. Siakam's future in Indiana, however, has a cloud of uncertainty hanging above it. The Cameroonian will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

During the post-game press conference, Siakam was asked about his impending free agency this offseason. However, the two-time All-Star didn't address his free agency and instead expressed his appreciation for Indiana and what the Pacers meant to him this season.

"All I can say is that it’s been a blessing. I’m really appreciative of everything. Coming from where I come from, it means a lot. The support I’ve received here is something that I was kind of missing. Having all that, seeing how the city breathes basketball, and just how much support they give to the team... It’s incredible. How would you not be a part of that? I’m just really blessed and happy how this has been.”

It's hard to decipher what that statement from Siakam meant. Pacers fans will certainly remain on edge until the All-Star forward officially signs on the dotted line for Indiana this summer.

Siakam's Free Agency Leaves Pacers in Uncertainty

Siakam has been a huge veteran presence for Indiana

The Pacers took a massive risk when they traded for Siakam in January. But it paid its dividends, especially throughout this playoff run. Still, that cloud of uncertainty, as mentioned, is hard to ignore.

Siakam could very well still walk away from Indiana if he is able to find a better opportunity elsewhere. Siakam will have no shortage of suitors this summer and there will certainly be enticing landing spots that the 30-year-old can consider.

Nonetheless, given the success he had in his first season with the Pacers, it would be shocking if Siakam left what he has already helped establish in Indiana. Siakam led the Pacers in scoring and rebounding during the regular season. More importantly, he provided them with a great veteran mentor and leader throughout this remarkable postseason run.

Pascal Siakam Stats - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stats MPG 35.4 PPG 21.6 RPG 7.5 APG 3.8 FG% 54.1%

Several individuals within the Pacers organization, including head coach Rick Carlisle and Tyrese Haliburton, have expressed how much they value Siakam, and they are already looking forward to continuing building the team with the All-NBA forward aboard.