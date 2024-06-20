Highlights Pascal Siakam upgraded the Indiana Pacers immediately upon his acquisition, contributing significantly in the playoffs.

Siakam's scoring, transition play, and playmaking make him a valuable asset for Indiana's future success.

Indiana's commitment to signing Siakam to a long-term deal highlights his importance as a core player for the team.

Pascal Siakam was a big mid-season trade acquisition for the Indiana Pacers. Indiana was one of the rumored teams said to have interest in Siakam, and they would eventually swing a deal to receive him from the Toronto Raptors.

The results ended up being there from Siakam from the jump, as he was able to make his presence felt in a big way for Indiana. Siakam appeared in 41 regular season games for the Pacers in the 2023-24 campaign, and he was one of their top contributors in Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs.

Fortunately for Indiana, their gamble to trade for Siakam looks to have paid off for years to come, too. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday, the Pacers are set to sign Siakam to a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract. The deal cannot be formally made until July 6, per NBA rules, but the commitment from both sides is set to be there, per Wojnarowski.

Pascal Siakam was Crucial for Pacers

Siakam will help the Pacers build on their recent success

Siakam averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the regular season with Indiana, when he meshed so well with the Pacers’ uptempo style. Siakam’s slashing and open floor abilities were big-time for a team that wants to constantly pressure opposing defenses, and get out and run whenever possible.

After he did so with the Raptors for years, Siakam’s rim pressure fit in harmoniously with Indiana’s pace and spacing. In his 41 games with Indiana in this now-past season, Siakam had 4.7 transition points per outing, and shot 62.4 percent in those instances, per Synergy Sports.

Siakam gave an Indiana team that had its share of shooting another valuable shot creator, and Siakam was able to benefit from his new situation right away. With those things in mind, it was sensible for both sides to come to an agreement for Siakam to stick around with the Pacers for years to come.

While Siakam is at likely a different stage of his career than say, Haliburton, Siakam has been a steady player and is still going to have his share of favorable matchups athletically. With Indiana, he should be a core piece looking onward, with his multifaceted scoring, transition play and secondary playmaking in mind.

Siakam's 2023-24 Averages with Pacers Category Reg. Season Playoffs PTS 21.3 21.6 FTM/FTA 3.0/4.2 2.3/3.7 PAINT PTS 13.1 12.8 TRB 7.8 7.5 AST 3.7 3.8 STL 0.8 0.8

Siakam immediately upgraded Indiana after they traded for him, and his play in the playoffs was big-time. From here, Siakam’s chemistry should only improve as he gets more comfortable playing off of players like Haliburton and Myles Turner, and the Pacers should find more ways to get him quality looks.

For Indiana, Siakam should be one of their top options in years ahead, based on what he provided for Toronto year-in and year-out for quite some time.

He had his share of production in 2023-24 as a whole, and from 2019-20 through 2022-23, he had 20-plus points per game, in which he had a true shooting rate of 55.9 percent over that span, with a free throw rate of 31.8 percent. During those seasons, he averaged 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, to go with 1.1 steals in that span.

Needless to say, Siakam has been a terrific player for several seasons in the Association. In this last run to the Eastern Conference Finals with Indiana, he had 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, and posted his scoring production on 57.8 percent true shooting. He was one of the biggest reasons for the Pacers’ deep run in the playoffs.

Of course, on the other end of the floor, the Pacers will have to improve defensively in years ahead, to aid in their chances in the playoffs, and for them to potentially build on this last playoff stint. Having said that, though, even with him getting up there a bit at 30 now, Siakam is still a guy who is pretty reliable defensively.

Siakam is still solid on the defensive end, and with his athleticism, still-impressive lateral quickness at forward and his 7-foot-3 wingspan, he should profile as an impact defender in years ahead for Indiana. That was something to consider with the Pacers keeping him around via the aforementioned deal as well, and in today’s league, clubs can never have enough two-way forwards/big wings that can make plays at both ends.

So, clearly, with the commitment from both sides, it’s evident that Siakam looks to be one of the Pacers’ core players for the foreseeable future.

The Pacers have some other players they’ll have to continually evaluate and gauge how they’ll want to proceed in that realm, but as it pertains to Siakam, this sort of commitment reinforces why they made a smart move in getting him from the Raptors. It’ll be intriguing to see how Siakam does in the coming years as he further acclimates himself to Indiana.