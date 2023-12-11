Highlights The Toronto Raptors are struggling and teams are inquiring about trading for star player Pascal Siakam.

The Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers are expected to be suitors for Siakam or Anunoby.

Siakam and Anunoby are both in the final year of their contracts, and the Raptors may not keep both long-term due to financial constraints.

The Toronto Raptors once again find themselves in no man's land.

After a middling finish to the 2022-23 NBA season, where they landed ninth in the Eastern Conference with an even 41-41 record, they underwent a change in the coaching regime, allowing newcomer head coach Darko Rajaković to put his spin on an otherwise similar-looking team.

While Rajaković has tried to incorporate more bench pieces than Nick Nurse did a year ago, the team is still struggling to click, dropping their last three games and falling to 11th in the East with a 9-12 record. With the conference getting tougher, and the Raptors lacking the depth to make them competitive, it seems like teams are again inquiring about star Pascal Siakam's availability.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Raptors have pieces to sell and teams are trying to figure out the price tag attached to both teams' most coveted pieces.

"Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are expected suitors for Siakam or Anunoby but believe Siakam appears to be the likelier player to be dealt, league sources tell The Athletic."

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 Statistics Pascal Siakam O.G. Anunoby Points Per Game 20.7 14.8 Rebounds Per Game 6.9 4.3 Assists Per Game 5.0 2.4 Field Goal % 49.6 46.0 Three-Point Field Goal % 20.5 38.8

Hawks circling Siakam

Anunoby highly-coveted around the NBA

The Hawks had previously inquired about Siakam during the offseason, according to Charania's report, while the Pacers and Kings have had their eyes on one of the two forwards to bolster their lineups.

Each of the teams have a mix of young talent and draft capital to make a trade happen, but as the Raptors have shown over the last year, they won't trade away their core players for the sake of making a move.

"The Hawks held intense conversations with the Raptors surrounding a Siakam deal over the offseason, and the Pacers and Kings have both checked in and engaged at different points with Toronto over the last year."

Source: Shams Charania, The Athletic

As well, both players are in the final year of their respective contracts, although Anunoby holds a player option worth $19.9 million for the 2024-25 season. Siakam is earning $37.9 million this season and Anunoby is owed $18.6 million. The Raptors can't afford to keep both for the long-term and if they're headed for a rebuild, tacking on extra money onto the salary cap won't do them any good.

Charania also adds that a rival executive calls negotiating with the Raptors "a game of chicken."