After coming off a trip to the inaugural In-Season Tournament final, the Indiana Pacers gambled on their good form and swung a trade for All-Star forward, Pascal Siakam.

Despite being set to hit NBA free-agency next summer, league insider Mark Medina suggests that the 29-year-old is ‘excited’ to be in Indiana, with it widely believed that he wants to stay there long-term.

Excelling Offense, Disastrous Defense

119.8 offensive rating – 2nd in NBA, 118.1 defensive rating – 25th in NBA

Indiana have been one of the best offensive teams for much of the season, second overall in the NBA with a rating of 119.8, behind the Boston Celtics who don a 122.0 offensive rating, which is on course to break NBA history (122.1).

But, their Pacers' defense has left little to be desired, where they currently rank 25th overall in the NBA with their 118.1 defensive efficiency, leading them to outscore their opponents by only 1.7 points per 100 possessions.

At the midpoint of the 2023-24 regular season campaign, the Pacers were leading the league in offense, with point-guard Tyrese Haliburton taking monumental strides in his development, where he continues to lead the league with 11.3 assists per game, which saw him earn his first NBA All-Star starting nod, and his second All-Star appearance overall.

Tyrese Haliburton - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 121.5 115.7 DRTG 117.0 116.9 NRTG 4.6 -1.2 AST% 66.3 64.2 EFG% 58.2 56.7 PIE 52.0 50.1

Looking to capitalize on their somewhat surprising success in a vastly competitive Eastern Conference, the Pacers decided to go all-in, swinging a blockbuster trade for power forward Pascal Siakam, adding veteran championship experience, with many believing the move elevated them to becoming serious title contenders.

But, after a string of moves at the trade deadline which saw three-point shooter Buddy Hield depart to the Philadelphia 76ers, and losing Rising Stars MVP Bennedict Mathurin for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum, the Pacers have been left slightly shorthanded as they enter the back end of the campaign.

Since Mathurin’s last outing, the Pacers have gone 3-3, and have averaged 119.0 points per contest, down from their league-leading season average of 122.8 points, as well as suffering other skids elsewhere, and now currently sit seventh in the East, though only half a game shy of the Sixers, who, as it stands, occupy the sixth and final automatic playoff spot.

Siakam looking ‘more through a short-term lens’

Medina recalled a conversation he held with Siakam’s agent, Todd Ramasar, after his trade in January, where it all but suggested that the 29-year-old would be remaining in Indiana after he hits free-agency in the summer, though, he is using the remainder of the season to determine whether he is a good fit with the Pacers.

“When they made the trade, there was wonder about how much of a risk this is because he's going to be a free agent this summer. But I spoke to his agent, Todd Ramasar, and he said on the record, that while things, as far as an extension, are preliminary as far as agreeing to anything, he said, and I quote directly, “I could see Pascal in Indiana long-term”. Pascal was very excited to join the Pacers, and when I asked Todd about what the expectations are, and can this move make them a championship-contending team, he cautioned that Pascal's looking more through a short-term lens, and making sure he's a good fit, before expecting that they're going to be a title contender right away.”

Siakam’s Immediate Impact

20.6 PPG leads Pacers this season

While Haliburton has earned much of the plaudits for his ball distribution this season, Siakam has been quite the beneficiary of this, currently leading the Pacers with 20.6 points per contest at a 54.6 percent shooting clip, along with 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

But, his overall impact on the team stems much further than the box score.

When assessing Siakam’s shooting efficiency, while his points per game tally is marginally down from his time with the Toronto Raptors this season, 22.0 points, his shot efficiency across all areas of the court is up.

Pascal Siakam - Indiana Pacers Shooting Efficiency Category PPG FG% Drives 7.3 53.2 Catch-and-shoot 3.0 37.2 Pull Ups 3.3 45.0 Paint Touch 4.6 76.0 Post Touch 1.4 64.3 Elbow Touch 1.2 73.7

On drives, the 29-year-old is averaging 7.3 points per game on 53.2 percent shooting in his 28 games so far for the Pacers, but with the Canadian outfit, he averaged only 6.7 points at a lesser 48.8 percent.

Similarly, from catch-and-shoot, Siakam has posted 3.2 points at 37.2 percent, while in Toronto, although he averaged slightly more points, 3.5, he converted on only 33.1 percent of his shot attempts.

By far his most efficient area of scoring, though, is in the paint, where he sinks 76.0 percent of his paint touch field goal attempts for an average of 4.6 points per game, the exact same efficiency when with the Raptors, though averaging 4.7 points.

Overall, Siakam is shooting an effective field goal percentage of 57.8 percent, of which is greater than his time in Toronto this season, where in 39 outings, he shot only 55.9 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Siakam's hot start saw him become the first player in Pacers history to average 20/5/5 on 55% FG shooting in their first five games.

With one of their most instrumental offensive players in Mathurin, who has averaged 14.5 points, out for the season, much more of the offensive load will likely fall on Siakam and Haliburton.

But, with Haliburton suffering a shooting slump of his own, whereby he has shot only 16.7 percent from long range over the last five outings, Siakam may need to once again step up a gear if the Pacers are to seal their place in the post-season without having to participate in the Play-In tournament.

With just 13 games remaining of their season, Indiana still have time to build up momentum once again, and compete for an automatic post-season spot.

Nonetheless, Siakam will undoubtedly have an instrumental role to play, and this final stretch of the season may even help determine whether the two-time All-Star feels Indiana is the right organization to be with in the long-term.

But, for now at least, it looks promising, and with that, the future in Indiana looks very bright indeed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.