Highlights Pascal Siakam will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Indiana Pacers will likely re-sign Siakam after they made the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season with the franchise.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder are two contenders with plenty of cap space who can pry away Siakam from Indiana.

For the second time in his career, Pascal Siakam has made the Eastern Conference Finals after the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the penultimate round with a dominant win over the New York Knicks in Game 7. Siakam has been a key ingredient in the Pacers' success this season and especially in the playoffs.

But with the top-seeded and mighty Boston Celtics up next, Indiana's season could very well be over by the end of May. Nonetheless, crazier things have happened in the NBA and everything, even success, is never certain.

What's certain is that Siakam will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. That means, regardless if Indiana bows out in the conference finals, or shocks the Celtics in the ECF, or lifts the Larry O'Brien trophy in June, there is a chance that Siakam will not don a Pacers jersey next season.

The chances of that happening, however, are incredibly slim, given how Indiana's season has turned out.

Nonetheless, it's still worth identifying five potential landing spots for Pascal Siakam in free agency.

1 Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are the obvious No. 1 spot for Pascal Siakam. At this point, it would be shocking if Siakam was not in a Pacers jersey when the 2024-25 season tips off in October.

Regardless of how they got to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers made incredible strides this season, and bringing Siakam aboard was a huge reason for their already successful campaign.

Indiana gave up three first-round picks along with Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora to acquire Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, which is still quite a hefty price to bring in one player. But as they have seen, making that move is already worth it. The Pacers have seen the immediate return of that trade as Siakam has fully integrated himself within the Pacers system and has helped them go on a deep postseason in just his first half season in Indiana.

Pascal Siakam Playoff Stats Category Stats PPG 21.1 RPG 7.5 APG 3.5 FG% 53.7% 3P% 32.4%

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sees Siakam as a foundational piece of what they are trying to build.

"We got him because we wanted to make the playoffs and be able to advance in the playoffs. We’re trying to build something special here and we think he’s a special person along with being a special player…" - Rick Carlisle

Finishing the regular season as the team's leader in points per game, he has become the Pacers' primary scoring option. Indiana already boasted the league's best offense before he came, and his arrival added a different dimension to their offense with the way he can hurt opposing defenses in a multitude of ways.

Apart from being a terrific target of Tyrese Haliburton's slick assists, he is also capable of calling his own number. He can score in the post, put the ball on the floor, and also make pull-up jumpers in the mid-range. Likewise, he can also knock down the occasional three-ball. In fact, he shot a career-best 38.6 percent from beyond the arc for the Pacers during the regular season.

Most importantly, however, Siakam has provided the Pacers with a veteran leader. As someone who is battle-tested in the playoffs and has won an NBA championship, he has given Indiana a calming presence both on and off the floor.

Given what he already means to the franchise, it would be hard to envision Siakam not re-signing with the Pacers this summer.

2 Philadelphia 76ers

If Siakam, for some reason, looked elsewhere to compete for a championship, perhaps the Philadelphia 76ers might be another good option. Philadelphia is projected to have $55 million in cap room, which would be enough to bring the All-Star forward to Philadelphia.

The 76ers may have had an early exit in this year's playoffs after getting bounced in the first round by the New York Knicks. But that does not change the fact that they have an MVP in Joel Embiid and an exciting All-Star guard in Tyrese Maxey as their two foundational pieces. Adding a two-way star like Siakam would put Philly among the top-tier teams in the East.

Siakam would be an upgrade over Tobias Harris, whose production dropped significantly during the playoffs. Harris failed to be the third scoring punch the Sixers needed to make a deep postseason run. There is a chance that Philadelphia could go star-hunting this summer to add a better piece besides Embiid and Maxey.

Tobias Harris 2024 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 17.2 9.0 RPG 6.5 7.2 FG% 48.7% 43.1%

Siakam also has some ties to the 76ers. For starters, he would get the chance to play alongside his fellow Cameroonian Embiid. Likewise, going to Philly means he would reunite with his former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who had a promising first season with the Sixers. In addition, he could also reunite with his former Toronto teammate Kyle Lowry, assuming the 38-year-old Philadelphia-native returns to the team next season.

The 76ers were in the mix for the Siakam sweepstakes before the Pacers swooped in and acquired him last January. But with the cap room they have and Siakam essentially having the final say, there is still a chance they can land him in free agency.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

If Siakam looked out West to find a potential contender to land on, he could strongly consider the budding Oklahoma City Thunder, who were two wins from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

Despite entering the 2023-24 campaign as the second-youngest team in the NBA, the Thunder have risen as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Led by MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City has positioned itself as contenders for the foreseeable future.

With the growth of Jalen Williams and the immediate impact of Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City was ahead of schedule and finished as the No. 1 seed in a loaded Western Conference during the regular season.

Nonetheless, the Thunder could still add another star into the mix to further fast-track their progress and give themselves a better shot at being legitimate title contenders. Enter Pascal Siakam, who would give OKC a veteran leader with championship experience.

Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24 Season Category Stat Rank Record 57-25 1st in West ORTG 118.3 3rd DRTG 111.0 4th EFG% 57.3% 3rd 3P% 38.9% 1st

According ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Thunder could have significant cap space amounting to $30 to $40 million this summer. Williams and Holmgren extensions will kick in during the 2026-27 campaign, which gives the Thunder financial flexibility for a couple more seasons. As such, they still have room to sign another star and Siakam could be the perfect player to slot into their frontcourt.

Siakam's arrival would allow Jalen Williams to play small forward, his more natural position. Currently, the Thunder have him slotted as their small-ball four. Siakam would also give OKC more versatility with his ability to defend on switches, as well as defend bigger players with his length.

Like he has done with the Pacers, he would help this young team with his veteran presence and leadership. Landing Siakam would only make Oklahoma City a deadlier team in the West.

4 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings also had their eyes on Siakam when he was the talk of the town during trade season. There is a chance they could go after the skilled power forward again this summer in free agency.

Sacramento regressed this past season after it failed to make the postseason a year after getting the No. 3 seed in the West. The Kings finished as the 9th seed in the Western Conference this year, but fell in the In-Season Tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sacramento dealt with injuries late in the season, particularly with Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk and starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter. Likewise, their offense also fell off, while their defense did not make any strides.

Sacramento Kings 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Season Category 2022-23 2023-24 ORTG 118.6 116.2 DRTG 116.0 114.4 TS% 60.8% 58.2% PPG 120.7 116.6

Nonetheless, the Kings still have a terrific foundation with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, one of the best dynamic duos in the NBA. Adding a two-way forward like Siakam could solve their issues on both sides of the floor, especially on the defense. His arrival could reignite the beam and get the Kings back on the track they were on a season ago.

Sacramento had been looking for an upgrade at the power forward spot, and Siakam was one of their top targets. Sacramento had already attempted to make a play for the All-Star, and there was reportedly traction on a potential deal.

However, the Kings reportedly pulled out of the trade talks. Now, with more time to mull their options, they could explore bringing him in once again.

However, Sacramento won't have a ton of cap room to bring in Siakam outright. They might need to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with Indiana to get a deal done to sign the All-NBA forward.

5 Atlanta Hawks

Another team that was heavily involved in the Siakam sweepstakes earlier this season was the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta's desire to land Siakam throughout the year was no secret. The Hawks had been pursuing him even during last year's offseason.

However, the Hawks decided to stand pat and made no moves at the trade deadline. With another disappointing campaign under their belt, Atlanta has a lot of decisions to make this summer. There are rumors that the Hawks could look to hit the reset button and kickstart a rebuild.

Fortunately, lady luck sang their way during the NBA Draft Lottery, and they somehow landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. With that, the Hawks could still go on a full rebuild, or use the pick to land a star who can further bolster and improve their roster.

If they go the route of continuing to build around Trae Young, they can pursue Siakam once again this offseason. However, like Sacramento, Atlanta does not have a ton of cap room. They would need to give up assets and perhaps also make a sign-and-trade if they wanted to get the Cameroonian aboard.