The Indiana Pacers sought to take advantage of their wildly successful 2023-24 NBA season so far, where they finished as runners-up in the inaugural In-Season tournament, by acquiring Pascal Siakam via a blockbuster mid-season trade, in the hope that he could help the team led by All-Star point-guard Tyrese Haliburton, mount a serious playoff charge.

Per long-time league insider Mark Medina, Siakam's fit with the group, particularly Haliburton and Myles Turner, is a 'perfect' one, with his skill-set considered complementary to the Pacers' core.

Pacers still in post-season pursuit

30-25 record, 6th in East

Before acquiring Siakam in a blockbuster trade in which they sent Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors, the Pacers' offense was already ranked number one overall in the NBA, with his addition initially thought to make their 'historic' offense even better.

Since his move to Indiana, the top spot is where they have remained, with a 120.5 offensive efficiency, a mere 0.1 greater than the offense of Eastern Conference leaders, the Boston Celtics.

This comes despite a hamstring injury sustained by playmaking talisman, Tyrese Haliburton, in early January, which leaves him now only four more missed games away from losing a potential $40 million as a result of the NBA's new load management ruling, whereby a player must play in 65-plus games to remain eligible for All-NBA status, something Haliburton himself has publicly criticized as being a 'stupid' rule.

With his breakout season where he is leading the league in assists with 11.7, he has been projected to make an All-NBA team this season, which, in turn, would see his five-year, $204.5 million max contract, that is due to come into effect next season, rise to $245-plus million, a lot of money to miss out on should he end up falling short of meeting the 65-plus game, 20-plus minutes per game threshold.

Nonetheless, still with the No. 1 overall offense in the league, Indiana decided to tinker with their roster further at the trade deadline, dealing outside shooter, Buddy Hield, who was on an expiring contract, to the Philadelphia 76ers, before re-acquiring wing, Doug McDermott, who last played for the Pacers back in 2021.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 123.7 1st OPP PTS 122.2 28th ORTG 120.5 1st DRTG 119.2 26th NRTG 1.3 13th

With Haliburton returning to the line-up from injury at the end of January, the trade deadline transactions, and partnering two-time All-Star Siakam and Myles Turner together in the front-court, who the 29-year-old had previously expressed was number two on his list of players he wished to play alongside, this has appeared to be a strong signal of intent that the Pacers are gearing up for a strong playoff charge, having not progressed past the first-round of the post-season since the 2013-14 campaign.

However, while their offense continues to fire on all cylinders, their defense has been a cause for concern, where they currently have the fifth-worst defensive efficiency in the league with a defensive rating of 119.2, though they still outscore their opponents by 1.3 points per 100 possessions.

Currently, Indiana occupies the sixth, and final, automatic playoff spot, but they are only half a game back from slipping back down to the eighth spot, with both the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic hot on their tails.

Siakam’s skill-set complementary to Haliburton and Turner

Medina is encouraged by Siakam’s fit in Indiana alongside Haliburton and Turner, believing that he can play off both players to tremendous effect, whereby he is shown that he is great at moving off the ball, which can allow Haliburton to do what he does best – be the lead playmaker, while Turner’s skill-set as a stretch-five and rim protector can allow Siakam to get some more open shots and focus his defense more on the wings.

“I think that it is a perfect fit. I think he and Tyrese Haliburton can really play off each other because Tyrese is a great playmaker. Siakam is great moving off the ball, and he's also a great defender. Same thing with Myles Turner. Myles Turner is a stretch-five and a really good defender at the rim, and Pascal can really work with him, where because of Turner's presence in the paint, that can open up the floor for Pascal to get some more open looks. It also allows him the flexibility of defending more on the wings then worrying about the interior defense.”

Siakam’s early showings in Indiana

21.3 PPG second-leading scorer on Pacers this season

Having only amassed 14 games as a member of the Pacers outfit, Siakam has already established himself as the second-leading offensive scoring option behind Haliburton, averaging 21.3 points per game at an efficient shooting clip of 57.9 percent from the field, and 41.9 percent from behind the three-point line, the first time in his career in which he has eclipsed 37-plus percent from long range.

Additionally, he has joined Turner as the joint-leading rebounder, each grabbing 6.9 boards, while he has also dished out 4.6 assists, the third-most among the Pacers roster.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-23 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 122.8 104.8 DRTG 116.7 118.1 NRTG 6.0 -13.2 REB% 49.6 47.7 EFG% 60.7 52.2

But Siakam's impact so far in Indiana's line-up may be best measured by his on/off-court splits, whereby the Pacers are outscored by a team-high 13.2 points per 100 possessions when the 6-foot-8 power forward is on the bench, a negative swing of 19.2 points per 100 possessions from when he is on the hardwood (plus 6.0 net efficiency).

As it pertains to his partnership with his new point-guard, Haliburton, in the nine games in which they have shared the court together, they have combined for 58.7 points for 54.2 percent from the field, and 43.6 percent from three, along with 17.9 rebounds and 15.1 assists, but, the caveat is that they only have a 3-6 record together.

Nonetheless, the new All-Star duo's 125.1 offensive rating is the second-highest among two-man line-ups who are still present on the roster, where they outscore their opponents by an average of 9.3 points per 100 possessions in their 197 minutes together.

With the pair's chemistry development still in its early stages, having suffered a lack of playing time as a duo as a result of Haliburton's recent injury woes, it could therefore be argued that with more minutes together under their belts, they could become an even more formidable duo than what we have seen in their early outings.

Only time will tell on that front, but things are looking bright in Indianapolis, and for the first time in a very long time, Pacers fans alike have a lot to be optimistic about, with a deep post-season run still on the cards in their short-term future.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.