Highlights The Pacers made a bold move trading for Siakam mid-season, and are now poised to extend his contract after a strong season.

Siakam's consistency in scoring and strong performance in the playoffs have been crucial to the Pacers' success.

He had a positive impact on team efficiency when on the court; Siakam's presence has significantly improved the Pacers overall and made them into contenders.

Heads were turned when the Indiana Pacers swung a blockbuster trade for Pascal Siakam with the Toronto Raptors prior to the 2023-24 NBA mid-season trade deadline, with the forward out of contract this summer.

But having slotted in with the Pacers right from the jump, it is widely expected that the two parties will re-join forces for the long-term, with league insider Mark Medina branding an extension with Indiana as a ‘no-brainer’ move for the 30-year-old.

Pacers Looking To Build Upon Strong Season

Reached the Eastern Conference Finals having missed the playoffs entirely during the 2022-23 season

The Pacers were arguably one of the NBA’s overachievers of the 2023-24 campaign, whereby they reached the final of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, and overcame the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks - albeit both injury depleted - to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were ultimately swept by the eventual champions, Boston Celtics .

Nonetheless, what makes this run so impressive was that they finished outside even a Play-In tournament spot the season prior, having finished 11th with a 35-47 losing record, and all of a sudden they were the best offensive team in the Association, as measured by their league-best 120.0 offensive rating.

In part, this could be attributed to the emergence of Tyrese Haliburton as a bona fide superstar, as well as the mid-season acquisition of Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal, who was impactful right from the start, impressing his new organization so much, particularly in the post-season, that reports indicate that they are prepared to offer him a max contract worth in the region of five-years, $247.1 million.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Regular Season Splits Category Pre-Siakam Trade Post-Siakam Trade Record 24-17 23-18 OFF RTG 121.7 119.3 DEF RTG 119.6 115.5 NET RTG 2.1 3.8 EFG% 58.5 57.2 PIE 51.2 52.2

While the two-time All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and would likely draw a plethora of interest from around the league, the chances of him signing elsewhere appear to be incredibly slim, with the forward himself calling his time so far in Indiana a “blessing”.

Having exceeded expectations with Siakam on the team, re-signing him to a lucrative extension may not be the only thing on Indiana’s mind heading into the off-season, with reports that they could look to be aggressive in the off-season, though Pacers GM Chad Buchanan stated that they would be happy to run it back with their current roster, and only go for opportunities that may present themselves on the trade market.

Siakam and Pacers Are a ‘Really Good Fit’

Medina is in the majority of those who feel that the Pacers and Siakam should be together going forward, and alludes back to a conversation he had with Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar after the mid-season trade went down, who stated that the feeling between the two parties was mutual, and that an extension is just a ‘formality’ after a successful season together.

“It is in the interest of both parties. Pascal Siakam is a two-way player who complements Tyrese Haliburton really well, same thing with Myles Turner, and they made this trade mid-season with the optimism that this would be a long-term fit. I talked with his agent, Todd Ramasar, after the trade went through, and he told me he could see Pascal in Indiana long-term, and they want to see Pascal with the organization long-term. They feel like this is a really good fit where Indiana is one of these rising teams. They're very young – Tyrese Halliburton is a star that makes players better. He has current teammates and opponents that would want to play with him because of the way he passes the ball and empowers them. So this is going to be a formality. It's a no-brainer - it's widely expected that they'll make it official.”

Siakam’s Seamless Transition to Pacers Basketball

Maintained his consistency in Indiana's deep post-season run

Medina further listed Siakam's major qualities and what he can bring to the Pacers going forward, highlighting championship equity as one of the key factors from his time with the Raptors.

“Pascal Siakam has the championship equity from Toronto. He's a very durable player. He's well-conditioned, knows how to defend at a high level. He's a really good complementary scorer, and he's very consistent.”

This season was a productive one for Siakam, who averaged 21.7 points, of which he converted at 53.6 percent efficiency, across his time with both Toronto and Indiana, as well as grabbing 7.1 total rebounds and 4.3 assists - numbers which translated into the post-season.

On Indiana's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Siakam led the Pacers in scoring, averaging 21.6 points at a 54.1 percent shooting clip, while also racking up 7.5 rebounds - the most on the team - and 3.8 assists.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Pre-Trade Post-Trade Playoffs PPG 22.2 21.3 21.6 RPG 6.3 7.8 7.5 APG 4.9 3.7 3.8 FG% 52.2 54.9 54.1

With his tremendous consistency in the playoffs, including two 35-plus point outings against the Bucks in the first-round in which he shot above 60 percent on both occasions, he was considered one of the top performers in the Eastern Conference finals - fourth overall - and the only non-Celtics player on the list of five.

Additionally, the Pacers fared more favorably when Siakam was on the court, outscoring their opponents by 4.2 points per 100 possessions when he was present on the court.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pascal Siakam joined Wilt Chamberlain (1967) and Elgin Baylor (1961) as the only players to start the playoffs with back-to-back games of 35-plus points & 10-plus rebounds.

However, there was a negative swing of 6.6 points when he was off the court, with the Pacers being outscored by almost two points (1.7) per 100 possessions when he wasn't out on the hardwood in the playoffs.

This was the third-lowest team net rating on the team, with the absence of only Haliburton (minus-5.4) and Myles Turner (minus-2.8) seeing the team produce a lower net efficiency than Siakam.

All in all, Siakam has improved the Pacers exponentially since his arrival, and has helped shape them into genuine challenges.

The environment in Indiana looks to be a good fit for him at this point in his career, and should he re-sign with them, then they will certainly be a team to watch over the next few seasons, with a lot of optimism over their title chances with a strong core at the helm.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.