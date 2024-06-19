Highlights Big move in NBA offseason: Pacers signing Siakam to $189.5M contract to elevate team.

Siakam's quick impact on Pacers evident in regular season and playoff success.

Pacers aiming to build around Siakam, Haliburton, and Turner for future contention in East.

It didn't take long for the NBA offseason to get started with a bang.

Just days after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to take home their 18th title in franchise history, another team in the Eastern Conference made a big move to attempt to keep pace with the potential new superpower.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Indiana Pacers were set to sign forward Pascal Siakam to a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract. Due to league rules, the contract can't be made officially official until July 6, but according to Wojnarowski, the agreement is set.

The deal is a boon for Siakam, who was acquired by the Pacers in January from the Toronto Raptors and was an immediate difference-maker for Indiana in their run to the Eastern Conference finals. Siakam, along with star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and center Myles Turner, will make up the core of a Pacers team that will look to contend again next year as the Celtics attempt to continue their reign atop the East.

Siakam Quickly Emerged As a Key Piece for the Pacers

It's not often you see a star player so quickly adapt to their new surroundings.

Siakam's jump to the Pacers was a move made by a team who knew itself to be good but wanted to be great.

Just a month earlier, Indiana had reached the finals of the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, and looked extremely spry through the early part of the season. But in their move for Siakam, the Pacers added another creator with the ball in his hands, and he took the offense to another level.

While he only played half of the regular season with the Pacers, he led the team in both points and rebounds in the time he spent in Indiana. Compared to the other pillars of the Pacers roster that he joined, Siakam was an immediate stand-out.

Indiana Pacers Stars - 2023-24 Season Stats Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Pascal Siakam 31.8 21.3 7.8 3.7 Tyrese Haliburton 32.2 20.1 3.90 10.9 Myles Turner 27.0 17.1 6.9 1.3

Siakam's success carried on into the postseason, where he again led the Pacers in points and rebounds en route to their first appearance in the Eastern Conference finals since 2014.

Unfortunately, the success was cut short there, as the Celtics unceremoniously swept the Pacers in the conference finals 4–0. That said, three of the four games were decided by five points or fewer—as far as sweeps go, it was about as close as they get.

That postseason success may point to why the Pacers were so eager to get a deal done to keep Siakam in Indiana for the long-haul. Not only is he a great player, but he's a piece that clearly put the Pacers closer to contention in the East than they have been in a while.

The Pacers now have the rest of the offseason to figure out the rest of their rebuild plan heading into the new year.