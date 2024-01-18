Highlights Pascal Siakam's journey with the Toronto Raptors has officially come to a close after being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Siakam went from a raw, skinny rookie to becoming a key player on the Raptors' 2019 championship team and an All-NBA caliber player.

Siakam had memorable moments in Toronto, including scoring a career-high 52 points at Madison Square Garden and making the clutch basket that sealed the Raptors' place in NBA history.

After months of trade rumors, the Toronto Raptors finally traded NBA champion Pascal Siakam and sent him to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a package that included Bruce Brown and three future first round picks. With the Siakam trade, a chapter in Raptors basketball officially came to a close on Wednesday afternoon.

Every member (except Chris Boucher) of the historical 2019 Raptors championship team is now gone and Toronto turns the page on a new chapter that now features Scottie Barnes as the new face of the franchise.

For a good part of four years, however, this city belonged to Siakam, who was the man in Toronto. And while his era did not net the same success as that of the previous eras, Siakam still lived and breathed Raptors basketball.

As the saying goes: "We don't truly appreciate what we have until it's gone." And just like that, the kid that Raptors fans watched grow from a raw and skinny 22-year-old kid from Cameroon to the face of basketball in Canada, is now gone.

Now that his journey in Toronto has come to a close, it's a good time to look back on his time with the Raptors and appreciate the best moments he had with the franchise that made him a champion.

5 Winning Most Improved Player

Finalists: De'Aaron Fox, D'Angelo Russell

Pascal Siakam started out his career as a bony 22-year-old with raw skills. Though he started 38 games in his rookie season, he still saw just minimal playing time, tallying just 15 minutes in 55 appearances. He also spent time in the G-League, where he won Finals MVP and led the Raptors 905 to the championship.

In his second season, Siakam established himself as one of the leaders of the Raptors bench mob. Siakam had already shown flashes of brilliance throughout his first two years in the league, but he really took off in his third NBA season.

Siakam quickly earned his stripes under new coach Nick Nurse. He became a revelation for Toronto early in the season, and he proved his worth by becoming just the eighth Raptor in history to win the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award during the week of November 5 to 11.

Pascal Siakam – Stats Comparison Category 2017-18 2018-19 Points 7.3 16.9 Rebounds 4.5 6.9 Assists 2.0 3.1 Field Goal % 50.8 54.9 3PT % 22.0 36.9

Siakam ended the season as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard and averaged 16.9 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Of course, Siakam wound up becoming a key piece in Toronto's run to the NBA championship that same season. He won the MIP voting by a landslide, receiving 86 first-place votes. He edged out Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in the process.

4 Named All-Star starter

First G-League Player to be named an All-Star starter

Winning the 2018-19 Most Improved Player of the Year award solidified Pascal Siakam's place in the NBA. But being named an All-Star starter the very next season established the Raptors forward as a legitimate star in the league.

After Leonard left Toronto in the summer of 2019, Siakam was instantly handed the keys to the franchise. For someone who was never a top-rated prospect, who just picked up a basketball at the age of 16, who was never really supposed to be in the NBA, considering where he began, the once scrawny kid from Cameroon could have easily folded.

But that wasn't the make-up of Siakam's DNA. The kid was a born fighter and his hard work prepared him to unexpectedly take the reins in Toronto. And when he did, he didn't just take the brass ring, he ran away with it.

Through his first 27 games of the season, Siakam averaged 25.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists and shot 45.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three. His strong season earned him a nod to the All-Star game. But he just did not get a spot, he was also named a starter.

Pascal Siakam 2019-20 Season Stats Category Stats Points 22.9 Rebounds 7.3 Assists 3.5 Field Goal % 45.3%

With the feat, Siakam made history by becoming the first player to play in the G-League to start an All-Star game. Antetokounmpo drafted the Cameroonian to his squad and Siakam finished with 15 points and six rebounds in his All-Star game debut.

3 Career night at Madison Square Garden

Lights up the Knicks for 52 points

A cold winter night in New York City did not stop Siakam from lighting up Madison Square Garden. On December 21, 2022, Siakam put together perhaps the greatest individual performance of his career to date with a 52-point masterclass in a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks. On top of that, he added nine rebounds and seven assists to boot.

Pascal Siakam – Career Night @ NYK Category Stats Points 52 Rebounds 9 Assists 7 Field Goals 17-25 (68.0%) Free-Throws 16-18 (88.9%)

At this point, Siakam had already become a well-established scorer in the NBA who could put up 20 points on any given night. He gave the Raptors the occasional 30 and 40-pieces. But at the Mecca of basketball, where some of the game's brightest stars have put on classic and timeless performances, Siakam made sure to make Dec. 21 his most memorable one.

Siakam scored 26 points in each half. He went 11-of-15 from the field in the first 24 minutes and connected on 14 of his 16 free throw attempts after halftime.

Siakam didn't eclipse the half-century mark until the dying seconds of the game when he made a fastbreak layup that essentially sealed the win for the Raptors. He completed the and-one play to finish with 52 points.

Prior to this game, Siakam's previous career-high was at 44 points, a mark he had set three times.

2 Epic NBA Finals debut

Leads Raptors with 32 points in Game 1

Siakam firmly established himself as the secondary scorer for the Raptors during the 2018-19 season behind Leonard. He emerged as the Most Improved Player that same season and became a key piece in their run to the 2019 NBA Finals.

Prior to the Finals, however, Siakam had just gone through a grueling six-game series with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was primarily matched up with MVP Antetokounmpo. Siakam struggled through the Eastern Conference Finals. His numbers dipped to 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on just 40.0 percent field goal shooting.

Siakam quickly put his subpar series in the past. The then-25-year-old Siakam did not shy away from the bright lights. In Game 1 against the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors, Siakam led the Raptors and put together a stellar NBA Finals debut.

Pascal Siakam – Game 1 2019 NBA Finals Performance Category Stats Points 32 Rebounds 8 Assists 5 Field Goals 14-17 Field Goal % 82.4%

Siakam put some work on Golden State's defensive anchor Draymond Green, especially in the third quarter, where he scored 14 of his 32 points. He torched the net in that period, as he went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line.

Siakam's epic Finals debut helped the Raptors set the tone for the series, despite Leonard's off-shooting night where he finished with 23 points on just 5-of-14 shooting.

1 Game 6 floater to immortalize Raptors basketball forever

The dagger that gave Toronto their first NBA Championship

This shot honestly does not get talked about much, since it wasn't any crazy game-winner like the epic bouncer Leonard sank to win their classic second-round series over the Philadelphia 76ers. But this clutch floater from Siakam with under half a minute remaining in Game 6 essentially sealed the Raptors' place in basketball lore.

Pascal Siakam – 2019 NBA Finals averages Category Stats Points 19.8 Rebounds 7.5 Assists 3.7 Field Goal % 50.5%

To set the scene, the Raptors had a precarious one-point lead down the stretch in the fourth quarter. The Warriors had a prime opportunity at home to win in Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Toronto. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Siakam caught a pass from Kyle Lowry on the right wing.

Without hesitation, the budding star drove hard to the basket with former Defensive Player of the Year Green draped all over him. Siakam managed to dispel Green, who reached for the ball, with a mini-Eurostep in the lane and put up a pressure-packed floater that gave the Raptors the cushion they needed to just hold off and dethrone the Warriors in Game 6.