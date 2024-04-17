Highlights Alex Pereira was simply fautless at UFC 300, defeating Jamahal Hill to retain his light heavyweight championship in the very first round.

However, past and present light heavyweight fighters have still been picking holes in his game, despite the impressive win.

Magomed Ankalaev, who could be the Brazilian's next opponent, and Daniel Cormier have both highlighted weaknesses in Pereia.

Despite a completely flawless victory at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill, where he successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title, Alex Pereira is still being heavily critiqued by past and present UFC light heavyweights.

The two fighters in question who have picked holes in the Brazilian's game are former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who is of course retired, and possibly Pereira's next opponent, Russian top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev Highlights Alex Pereira's Weakness

He's claimed the light heavyweight champion doesn't have a chin

Magomed Ankalaev is more than likely going to be next in line for a shot at Alex Pereira's UFC light heavyweight title. Ankalaev is coming off the back of a KO victory over Johnny Walker following back-to-back fights where he was the victim of some bad luck. Ankalaev fought for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282 against Jan Blachowicz, which ended in a controversial split draw, which meant, following the fight, the title remained vacant, and the next title shot went to Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Following this fight, Ankalaev went on to illegally knee Johnny Walker, resulting in that fight being a no contest. Ankalaev then ran it back with Walker and knocked him out in round two. He is overdue a shot at the title and looks set to get one next against the current champ Pereira. Following UFC 300, Ankalaev took to X to congratulate, critique, and call his shot against Pereira next, potentially in Abu Dhabi.

One of the things Ankalaev said in his posts directed at Pereira on X was 'the man doesn't have a chin.' This is a pretty bold claim considering Pereira has competed in over 50 professional fights across MMA, kickboxing, and boxing and has only been knocked out three times in his career. Could this just be a mind-game tactic from the Russian or does he genuinely believe that Pereira doesn't have a good chin?

Ankalaev will be pretty much locked in as Pereira's next opponent if the potential superfight between Pereira and UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall does not come to fruition.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has an 80% knockout win rate in MMA. 8 of his 10 wins have come via KO.

Daniel Cormier On Alex Pereira's Main Weakness

DC is amazed by the Brazilian's success as he claims he can't wrestle

Another man who has slight criticisms of Alex Pereira coming out of UFC 300 is former two-division UFC champion, now analyst and commentator, Daniel Cormier. Speaking on his ESPN show "Good Guy/Bad Guy" with Chael Sonnen, Cormier chose to highlight one of Pereira's weaknesses, going on to reveal that he was almost baffled as to just how well Pereira has done in MMA.

"I’m sitting there at night going, ‘How’s he doing this' when, with all due respect, because Alex and I have a great relationship, he can’t wrestle. He does not know how to wrestle."

Cormier went into more detail regarding Pereira's wrestling ability and further expressed his amazement at the amount of success the Brazilian has had in MMA despite his limited wrestling ability.

"When they grab his leg, he kind of just falls down. He can’t wrestle. When he can’t wrestle, I’m like, ‘How is this happening when he can’t wrestle?’ But he has got this singular skill set that is so good that it does not matter what he can’t do. He’s so good at what he does that he’s now the best in the world."

Cormier isn't wrong, Pereira is world-class and widely regarded to be one of the best to ever do it on the feet, but he is extremely limited in the wrestling and grappling department. Although this is something which is yet to trouble Pereira, the light heavyweight division has a few strong wrestlers, most notably, Magomed Ankalaev, who will most likely be next for Pereira.

