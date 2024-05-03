Highlights Beverley refused an ESPN interview because the reporter wasn't subscribed to his podcast.

Patrick Beverley isn't exactly your cookie-cutter NBA personality. Having played for several NBA teams in his career, Beverley has earned a reputation as a bit of a "bad boy". He has often clashed with several other NBA superstars, officials, and even media personalities. And on Thursday night, he did it again.

Now playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley was hopeful of having a long playoff run. However, similar to the season before, the Bucks crashed out in the first round of the Playoffs, losing to the Indiana Pacers. It is a huge blow to the franchise, as they made several game-changing moves, including a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard.

Unfortunately, the dynamic duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't enough to get the job done against a resilient Pacers team. Following the game, the Bucks' locker room was visibly disappointed. But, none more than Beverley, who had a rather strange exchange with a reporter.

Beverley Refused to be Interviewed by ESPN Reporter

With their season on the line, the Milwaukee Bucks had an important Game 6 in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Sadly, things did not end as planned, as they fell 120-98, knocking them out of the Playoffs. The Bucks just could not get the job done without Antetokounmpo. After the game, several stars expressed their displeasure, including Beverley.

He ended the night with just six points, two rebounds, and five assists. Unsurprisingly, several reporters were keen to get a statement from him. After all, while he did not have an incredible performance, he is still a very entertaining personality. However, this led to a very strange interaction with a female reporter from ESPN.

Clearly frustrated, Beverley made a fuss about being interviewed by the reporter. His reason? Well, he wasn't happy about the fact that she wasn't subscribed to his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. You can watch what unfolded here.

It certainly was a weird exchange between the two, as Beverley even forced her to leave the circle of reporters. It may have been out of disappointment and frustration, but it is unlikely to be the last we hear of this. If one thing is for sure, the next time someone approaches Beverley for an interview, they will certainly make sure they're subscribed to his podcast.

Beverley is No Stranger to Awkward Exchanges

Back in 2023, he tried to call out a referee for a wrong call by showing him the replay

This isn't the first time Beverley has done something that has raised a few eyebrows. Whether it was when he decided to jump on the announcement table and celebrate a Play-In Tournament win with the Minnesota Timberwolves or his heated rows with the likes of Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook. It's safe to say he's no stranger to strange exchanges.

Just a year ago, he had one such exchange while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In a big game against cross-country rivals, the Boston Celtics, Beverley and the rest of the Lakers team were left shocked after a referee did not call a foul on LeBron James. It was a huge moment, that could have decided the game in LA's favor.

The no-call eventually made a huge impact, as the Celtics were able to force overtime, and eventually win the game. Following this, Beverley made it his mission to make the referee ever of his wrongdoing. So much so, that he took a camera from one of the photographers present and showed the referee where he'd gone wrong. Unsurprisingly, this landed him in a boatload of trouble.

Not only did he receive a technical foul, but he was also fined $3000 for his actions. Following the game, the referee explained that Beverley's actions were inappropriate, even if it was a no-call. It certainly was an unexpected reaction on Beverley's part, but it hasn't stopped him from being vocal. It's what makes him such a polarizing player, and if his track record is anything to go by, he's unlikely to change.