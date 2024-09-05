Key Takeaways Bill Belichick is considered one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of the NFL, winning six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots.

Belichick was famously blunt and straightforward with the media during his time as a coach, and he became iconic for his lack of personality.

That's why it's so shocking that he recently announced his new Instagram account.

For as long as most NFL fans have seen Bill Belichick , it's been on the sidelines. Now, you can find him in another place. That place, which you absolutely were not expecting, is Instagram.

Belichick is one of the most iconic coaches in the history of the league, due to his legendary tenure with the New England Patriots during which he and Tom Brady dominated the AFC for two decades, en route to six Super Bowl championships together. It seems Belichick is sporting those Super Bowl's of his proudly in his Instagram bio as well, and who can blame him?

One of the other reasons Belichick is so iconic is due to his personality, or lack thereof. Belichick was notoriously blunt and straightforward during his time as a head coach, so the idea of him having any sort of social media at all seemed impossible, up until now.

What Has Belichick Been Up To?

Belichick has been showing us much more of his personality recently.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick had a long career on the sidelines, but the 2024 season will represent the first one we see Belichick in a TV studio.

Although he's taking a year (at least) away from the sidelines, it's not like fans won't be able to see him in a multitude of ways during the 2024 season anyway, as Belichick seems to be very busy.

In a unique twist, Belichick will have a role with Underdog sports this upcoming season. The sports betting platform will have Belichick host and co-produce a weekly YouTube show, in which he will be breaking down film, as well as different game situations, and trying to explain them to the everyday fan.

In addition, Belichick will also be making some appearances as part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage this year.

It was announced earlier this offseason that Belichick would make multiple appearances on the 'ManningCast' broadcasts, where he'll be chatting with Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning during some of the Monday Night games.

Seeing Manning and Belichick break down these games as they're live on air should be quite the treat for football fans. With that in mind, the two will be creating their own show together, titled 'The Breakdown With Peyton and Belichick', in which the two will be previewing upcoming 'Monday Night Football' games.

The 'ManningCast' isn't the only ESPN broadcast Belichick is involved with, though. He's also now a recurring guest on the 'Pat McAfee Show', which is actually where he announced the creation of his Instagram account, or as he called it, 'instaface'.

Finally, Belichick will be making appearances on one more series throughout the 2024 season.

He'll be appearing on 'Inside the NFL', which is a weekly show in which he'll be featured next to Ryan Clark , Chad Johnson and Chris Long, as the group breaks down the action from the previous week.

This could be the most interesting of Belichick's media roles, as he'll be breaking the games down with some interesting football minds.

Will Belichick Ever Return To Coaching?

Just one team (the Falcons) interviewed Belichick for their head coaching job this year.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Although Belichick is swamped with his new jobs, there's been a lot of speculation that he could eventually return to the sidelines.

It's worth noting though, that only one team interviewed Belichick for their head coaching job this offseason, when the Atlanta Falcons granted him two interviews, before they ultimately hired Raheem Morris.

While these media events show that Belichick can't stay away from the game of football for too long, are we sure he can stay away from the sidelines for more than a year? The man lives and breathes football, and that's evident from the way he's surrounded himself in the sport.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick is second in terms of all-time wins for a head coach with 333. He's only 14 behind first-place Don Shula, who has 347.

For now, though, fans are starting to see some glimpses of Belichick's personality that we never got to see before. If you told the average football fan 10 years ago that Belichick joined social media, they'd never believe you.

With Instagram in mind, it's interesting to think about how Belichick will use the app. Will we see Belichick start to participate in some of the latest internet trends? Or could he shock the world and start dropping selfies on us?

Maybe he'll just stick to football content, which sounds a lot like Bill.

Either way, it should be exciting to see what Belichick decides to do with his Instagram account, and it will offer us a glimpse into his life that we've never really had before.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.