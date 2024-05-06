Highlights An injury to Jimmy Butler hindered the Miami Heat's playoff run expectations.

Media attention was on Butler despite not playing against the Celtics, which irked Pat Riley.

Tyler Herro's reliability and performance came under scrutiny, questions surround his role moving forward.

The Miami Heat were expected to make a deep playoff run this season after upsetting their way to the NBA Finals last season. While the Denver Nuggets made light work of Miami, the Heat were praised as a team that can show up in the postseason and march through the toughest competition the Eastern Conference has to offer.

This season, the Boston Celtics got their revenge and sent the Heat packing in five games. Boston had been dominant all season, but heading into the first-round matchup, there were some concerns that the Heat could make some magic for the second season in a row as the eighth seed.

An injury to Jimmy Butler in the Play-In Tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers stifled any chances the Heat had concerning the possibility of upsetting the Celtics.

Butler Talked All Series

Despite not playing a game against Boston, Butler was a media darling

It should come as no surprise that the NBA media was fawning over Butler all series. Despite not playing a minute against the Celtics, Butler's outgoing personality and ability to joke around has enamored him with reporters.

Butler and Herro's Health, 2023-24 Player Regular Season Games Missed Playoff Games Missed Butler 22 5 Herro 40 0

Butler is known as a playoff performer who saves his best efforts for the end of the season, but this year's injury prevented him from coming through with his usual heroics. Despite his being unable to impact winning on the court, he was still at the center of media narratives, even after the Heat got eliminated.

During the series, he encouraged fans to not worry about Boston, which was easily the best team in the league. Miami ended up having to worry, as Boston finished up the gentlemen's sweep.

After the Heat were eliminated, President of the Heat and NBA legend Pat Riley told Butler to simmer down and didn't mince words while he was doing it.

"For him to say that, is that Jimmy trolling? Or is that Jimmy serious? If you're not on the court playing against Boston or playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut.”

As the Heat and Butler head into an offseason with their futures in question, Riley's comments have been taken by many to mean that Butler is short-lived for South Beach.

Herro Was Also Called Out By Riley

Jimmy Butler was not the only one to face some criticism

As the Heat stare down an offseason full of questions about their future, reliability will be at the center of the front office's decisions. If a player is not reliable and able to win games when it matters, expect the Heat to explore other options.

One player who has carved out an excellent NBA career in Miami is Tyler Herro, but he only played in 42 games this season. Unlike Butler, he did play in all five playoff games but averaged a disappointing 16.8 points on 34.9 percent shooting from three.

During his postseason media availability, Riley spoke about Herro's reliability.

"He's been fragile a little bit. Broke his hand last year in the playoffs, had some injuries earlier in his career...he might have to go to another level nutritionally. he's gotten stronger, but as the season progresses you know you lose some of that. You don't pound the iron like you do in the offseason. He's got to make some adjustments, definitely."

Herro has yet to play in more than 70 games in his five-year NBA career but has only missed one postseason due to injury. As the Heat aim to build a team centered around postseason success, the concern surrounding Herro is less availability and more quality of his play.