Key Takeaways The Glazers signed Paul Pogba to spite former manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Patrice Evra felt at the time that it would be a bad move and he was right with the Frenchman struggling.

Pogba's career has been on the slide ever since and has now been banned from football.

Former club icon Patrice Evra has claimed that the Manchester United owners once signed Paul Pogba to just to 'humiliate' Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Glazers have long been unpopular at Old Trafford, plunging the Red Devils into debt and overseeing a period of significant decline during their ownership. For that reason, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' arrival with their 25 per cent stake in 2023 was widely met with great optimism by the fanbase, even if they haven't got full control.

For Man United fans, the key point of that change is that the Glazer family have taken a step back from football operations and are now just involved in the financial side of the club, making decisions on matters which won't take place on the pitch.

The supporters have certainly been left scarred by their owners in the past, and Evra's latest claim about a transfer call which was once made to spite Sir Alex certainly won't have people changing their stance on the Glazers any time soon.

Evra Reveals Truth Behind Pobga Man United Deal

Glazers signed Frenchman to spite Sir Alex

Talking on a recent episode of The Overlap, Evra was discussing his former side with other fellow United legends Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Roy Keane (as well as Arsenal icon Ian Wright) when the topic of Pogba came up. They spoke about Pogba and what went wrong for him during his second spell at Old Trafford, with Rooney suggesting the club didn't do enough to 'protect him'.

Evra then offered his two cents on the situation, explaining that he initially told the Frenchman to join Real Madrid instead. The former left-back also noted that the deal was made as a way to spite Ferguson, who made the mistake of letting the Juventus star leave to Italy on a free:

“Manchester United brought Paul Pogba back because they wanted to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson. Because they say, 'You let him go for free. And now we're going to bring him back for £80m.' "I said to Paul: 'This is going to be a big mistake, don't go back.' Because he wanted Real Madrid and Madrid wanted him, but Florentino Perez didn’t want to pay the money."

He continued: “[Mino] Raiola [his agent] called United, and he signed with them without telling me – he had told me he was going to Madrid. Then he was on the plane, saying 'I'm going back home'.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, what is going on?' In my head, he was going to Madrid.

"The club was happy because they were selling shirts, you know the kids love Pogba – it was more commercial than anything on the pitch.”

While Evra will forever be remembered as a club legend, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League during his 379-game spell with the Red Devils, things did not go nearly as well for Pogba.

Related Ranking the 11 Most Expensive French Players in Premier League History Since 1992, a lot of talented and expensive French players have joined the Premier League.

Pogba's Rise at Juventus and Fall at Man United

Ferguson was unhappy with how he originally left

The Frenchman arrived in England as a highly-rated prospect, joining the Manchester United youth academy from Le Havre in 2009. His talent was quickly recognised within the club, with Sir Alex even remarking about his need to be given a chance before too long, saying:

"I mean if we hold Pogba back, what's going to happen? He's going to leave. You know, in a couple of years' time when his contract is going to finish. So we have to give him the opportunity to see how he can do in the first-team and he's got great ability."

The young midfielder made his debut in 2011 as an 18-year-old, coming off the bench in a League Cup win vs Leeds United. However, he would leave at the end of the season having played in just seven senior matches for the Red Devils.

In the summer of 2012, it was announced that he would be heading to Juventus. The club's legendary manager was obviously unhappy to lose his star youth prospect, remarking: "It is disappointing. I don't think he showed us any respect at all, to be honest."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pogba was named Golden Boy in 2013, just a year after leaving Man United.

Pogba quickly established himself as a world-class player in Italy, winning Serie A four times in a row between his arrival and his departure in 2016. This was enough to convince the club to come back in for him, and so the club splashed a then-record transfer fee of £89.3m to snap him up.

Ferguson had retired in 2013 and the cracks were already beginning to show at Old Trafford by this point. Jose Mourinho was now calling the shots, with David Moyes and then Louis van Gaal both arriving and departing relatively swiftly.

This unstable environment proved to be an unsuitable place for Pogba to continue his development. His time in England was largely unsuccessful as he faced criticism for his performances, struggling to live up to his lofty price tag, with his second spell at Old Trafford widely regarded as a waste of money.

The Frenchman left in 2022, heading back to Juventus for free – which would have no doubt stung the Glazers – having won the Europa League and League Cup but never really living up to expectations. He is now in the middle of a four-year ban from football having failed an anti-doping test in 2023.

Stats via Transfermarkt.