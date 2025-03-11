At face value, there are very few players who have competed in the Premier League over the last 20 years that appear to have as fun-loving a personality as Patrice Evra. The former Manchester United star created a legacy for himself as one of the greatest left-backs the division has ever seen, and in his retirement, fans have gotten to see a different side to the Frenchman, with his 'I love this game' catchphrase earning iconic status.

As a competitor, though, Evra was not one to be messed with. The defender was a born winner who would not take fools lightly on the pitch. While most of the time he could separate the sport from his real life, the 43-year-old once revealed that he held a grudge towards an ex-Liverpool player — and no, it wasn't Luis Suarez.

Evra Revealed He Hated Playing Against James Milner

The defender explained why the Brighton man was so hard to play against

Speaking to The Times in 2021, Evra revealed that James Milner was the one player he held a grudge against throughout his entire career and labelled the English midfielder as one of the toughest opponents he ever faced. The Frenchman went on to explain that he once had to take two weeks off after coming up against the former Manchester City and Aston Villa man because of how intense their battles became.

"I bore no grudges against opponents — apart from James Milner. I hated to play against him. He defended more than me, and he wasn’t a defender. He worked harder than any player. I couldn’t breathe when I got the ball because he was always about to tackle me. "I needed two weeks to recover after playing against him. I used to check which club he was playing for at the start of the season. When he joined City, with better players around him, there was even less space for me - he followed me everywhere. I even had to check he wasn’t in my car when I left the ground."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evra came up against Milner 21 times during his career - more than any other outfield player. He won eight occasions.

Milner was one of the most underrated players of his generation, with his versatility proving key to his longevity as he was able to operate in a variety of different roles, particularly during his time at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. Milner also garnered a reputation for being one of the fittest players in the Premier League, even at his advanced age, consistently winning Liverpool's brutal pre-season fitness test.

John Arne Riise Also Calls Milner His Toughest Opponent

