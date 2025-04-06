Dead rubber fixtures never align with derby day, and few understand that better than Patrice Evra. When the ex-Manchester United defender arrived in England in 2006, he may have had little idea of how intense local rivalries could be in football’s native land. But by 2014, after experiencing Sir Alex Ferguson’s unwavering passion during Manchester derbies, he left Old Trafford with a deep appreciation for what those matches truly meant.

From rivalries marked by back-and-forth battles for trophies to those fuelled by pure hostility, Britain has no shortage of fierce football derbies. While the Manchester derby often seemed one-sided during Ferguson’s reign - with United losing just 11 of his 47 matches against City - the legendary manager never treated the fixture lightly.

His animosity ran so deep that even something as minor as sitting on a chair with a Manchester City logo could irritate him. As strange as it sounds, Evra confirmed that Ferguson’s disdain for the blue half of Manchester was that strong back in 2021.

Related Top 20 Biggest Derbies in British Football [Ranked] From the very depths of British football, there are some great rivalries to be seen...

Evra Revealed Why Ferguson Had Cover on Man City Seat

The Scot was - and still is - an honorary Mancunian