When Robin van Persie made the move from Arsenal to Manchester United, fans of the north London club were left furious – and according to Patrice Evra, the Dutchman slammed the work ethic of his former teammates after training at Carrington.

Evra’s latest comments were made on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five podcast, where he recounted a conversation that he had with Van Persie early on in the latter’s United career.

The two players spent two seasons together at Old Trafford, with the Dutch striker instrumental in helping the Red Devils win a Premier League title during his first season at the club.

It was a side full of experienced veterans, with Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, and Ferdinand himself all leading by example, while arguably the greatest coach of all time in Sir Alex Ferguson watched on from the sidelines.

But although Van Persie might have noticed a big difference in attitudes between United and Arsenal players ten years ago, things have definitely changed under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship.

Evra: van Persie criticised Arsenal’s work ethic

Van Persie spent a total of eight seasons at the Gunners, scoring 150 goals in 323 games for Arsene Wenger’s team.

His departure left a bad taste in the mouths of Arsenal fans, who struggled to move past the sense of betrayal they felt when the striker joined a Premier League rival.

But Van Persie wanted to win titles, something he managed to achieve in his first season at United, and he told Evra immediately about the considerable difference in work ethic between players at the two clubs.

“Robin, he'd say: ‘Patrice, I've never seen people so professional. Training the way you're training in the training session’,” Evra said on the Vibes with Five podcast. “He'd say he'd finish the training session, everyone is in the gym. Before training in the gym, after training in the gym.

“That's why he was like: ‘when I was playing at Arsenal, I was still on the pitch and I'd see kids with convertible cars already going to Harrods or whatever’.

“At Manchester you don’t have many things, you don’t have many distractions, so if you’re young and you play in London, everyday you can do something.”

Arteta has taken Arsenal a long way

But ten years later, it would be fair to say that there have been significant changes at Arsenal, and a large part of that stems from the manager.

Although things have not always gone smoothly for Arteta at Arsenal, he has put a stamp on his squad, removing players like former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his attitude, and trying to create a hard-working culture at the club.

His reaction to player performances falling below expectations in the Amazon All Or Nothing series was telling, with Arteta demanding that his players work hard most of all and compete at the highest level.

And it is fair to say that this is now impacting the club’s results, with the Spaniard taking Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League, and possibly to a first league title since 2004.

As they approach the final hurdle of the Premier League season, Arteta is keen not to see his players’ efforts drop, telling them to come back from the international break with the same “mindset and hunger” that has got them to this point.

It will certainly be interesting to hear what kind of work ethic and culture he has instilled in the dressing room from current Arsenal players in the future.