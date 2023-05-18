Patrice Evra was pitch side for Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

City demolished Los Blancos 4-0 to book their place in the Champions League final.

After the match Evra, who was dressed in a red suit reminiscent of his former side Manchester United, was involved in a heated altercation with a City staff member. View footage of the exchange below...

VIDEO: Patrice Evra clashes with City staff member

Patrice Evra gatecrashes CBS Sports and swears on live TV

Evra gatecrashed CBS Sports' coverage after the match.

The Frenchman was asked about the exchange with the City staff member by Jamie Carragher.

Evra opened up about exactly what was said and presenter Kate Abdo had to apologise for his colourful language.

On the exchange, Evra said: "He was looking at me and was like 'this is for you! This is for you!'

"So I came close and said 'why are you shouting? Why are you so agitated?'

"He said because last year I said on TV that City [censored] themselves. That's why they lost against Real Madrid.

"And I said 'this year you didn't [censored] themselves..."

He added: "That's the truth Micah [Richards]! I'm an honest man - I'm straight. After he apologised and things were okay."

Kate Abdo had to get involved and apologise for Evra's language.

"The audition isn't going so well because we don't cuss on this show. Apologies America..." She said.

Evra was confused about the apology and was adamant that he had said nothing wrong.

After an entertaining few minutes, Evra shouted his catchphrase 'I LOVE THIS GAME' before leaving the scene.

Evra demanded that Carragher and Richards 'send him the money' as he was walking off the pitch.

Evra really is one-of-a-kind.