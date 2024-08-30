Manchester United icon Patrice Evra has revealed that Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were not that happy playing alongside David de Gea when he first arrived at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard would later go on to be one of the club's greatest-ever goalkeepers – holding the record for the most clean sheets (190) – but his time in England didn't always go so smoothly. While many remember his final seasons with the Red Devils regularly being scrutinised, his debut campaign also left a lot to be desired.

It now seems that it wasn't just fans and pundits who had their doubts over De Gea initially, but his teammates were also among those to question his ability. Evra made this much clear when speaking recently on The Overlap.

Vidic and Ferdinand's Initial De Gea Doubts

Preferred the 'louder' Anders Lindegaard

De Gea joined Man United in the summer of 2011 for a then-British record fee for a goalkeeper of approximately £18.9m. But amid a string of unconvincing displays was dropped for United's second-choice goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard.

While he would eventually earn his place in the team and go on to achieve plenty with the club, Evra has since revealed that were it not for an injury, the Spaniard may have struggled to convince Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as Vidic and Ferdinand, that he was deserving of a spot in the starting XI:

"For me, the captain of the defence was Edwin van der Sar. The problem came when David de Gea came. I remember he didn't talk and Vidic and Rio, they were like: 'Okay, Anders [Lindegaard] is louder. So he needs to play.' "We'd play one game with Anders, then one game with De Gea. And we said to the boss: 'You need to pick one, because this is making the defence fragile.' "I remember there was one game, De Gea was playing really bad. And he [Sir Alex] said to him: 'You know what, you are really s***'. But actually now you are going to play every game, you are going to be the number one. Because I believe in you. I trust you.' And that's when David de Gea started play. "But Anders told me he was supposed to be the number one. And one training session before that game, he got injured. So that's why the boss had no choice but to go with De Gea."

De Gea's Debut Premier League Season (2011/12) Games 29 Games on the Bench (Not in Squad) 8 (1) Clean Sheets 13 Goals Conceded 29

De Gea Settled to Become Top Goalkeeper

Now playing for Fiorentina

De Gea would ultimately prove his worth, winning the Premier League in 2012/13 while also then claiming the Golden Glove award in both 2018 and 2023. He would spend 12 seasons at the club before departing in the summer of 2023, having made 545 United appearances - the most by a goalkeeper in the club's history.

Despite that pedigree, he didn't join a club the following season, spending the campaign as a free agent before moving to Italy with Fiorentina. While his debut – a first game in 446 days – did not go to plan as he conceded three goals, he has since provided a Man of the Match display to help the club qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Now 33, it will be interesting to see how the twilight years of his career play out. For a time, such a good goalkeeper, though, it is fascinating to remember how much of his time at United was overshadowed by doubt.

