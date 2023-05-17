Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could benefit from the addition of Robbie Keane at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has struggled to score goals this season, but Leeds need him firing over the next few weeks to help them stay in the Premier League.

Leeds United news - Patrick Bamford

Bamford, who is earning £74k-a-week, signed for the Yorkshire club for a fee of £7m from Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports.

The England international has been a successful purchase for Leeds over the last few years, scoring 51 goals in 150 games, as per Transfermarkt.

This season, however, Bamford has scored just four times in 27 games, according to FBref.

Former Leeds striker Keane was brought in alongside Sam Allardyce earlier this month to help the club try and avoid relegation.

The Telegraph has recently reported that Keane is working closely with all of Leeds' attacking players, including Bamford.

With West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur left to play, Leeds will be desperate to get the best out of Bamford to try and secure enough points to avoid dropping to the Championship.

What has Jones said about Bamford?

Jones has suggested that Keane could help to improve Bamford and get him back to his best, not only as a player but as a person as well.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Allardyce brought in Keane because he's such a big character and he can breed enthusiasm and confidence that players like Bamford can bounce off of. Bamford has to bounce off of that.

"He has to accept that in Keane being around the place, that is somebody that could really improve him as a person and as a player."

What's next for Bamford?

After a difficult season, Leeds fans are starting to turn on Bamford and other players in the squad.

In their latest game against Newcastle United, Bamford missed a penalty, and LeedsLive allowed supporters to give each player a rating out of ten, with Bamford being awarded a 3.2.

Leeds also released an official statement confirming that Bamford had received online abuse and threats on Twitter following his performance.

The actions of a small portion of Leeds' fanbase is going to be difficult for Bamford to accept and it wouldn't be a surprise if he looked to move on in the summer, especially if Leeds are relegated.

According to reports in Spain, Bamford has offers to leave at the end of the campaign.