Patrick Bamford has been left out of the Leeds squad to face Burnley at Elland Road on Saturday, despite being passed fit by Daniel Farke.

The Whites named an unchanged starting lineup for the game following the international break as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season against their promotion rivals, with Mateo Joseph leading the attack ahead of Wilfried Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson.

But conspicuous by his absence was number nine and club hero Bamford, who wasn't even named on the bench by the manager in a shock decision when the team news was released.

Bamford Left Out of Matchday Squad

Farke said he was available on Thursday

During his pre-match press conference on Thursday, manager Farke was asked about the fitness of the fan-favourite striker after he had been unavailable all season so far with another injury.

Farke revealed he was available for selection after training throughout the international break, and the expectation was that he would be available to be on the bench at the very least following young Mateo Joseph's excellent start to the campaign.

However, with Joseph starting once again against Burnley and Joel Piroe, Largie Ramazani and Joe Gelhardt all named on the bench there was no room in the squad for Bamford.

Things look even bleaker for the 31-year-old striker, who has been described as "phenomenal", as his absence coincides with an injury to winger Daniel James, who has been ruled out for four weeks after re-injuring his hamstring during the international break. The Wales star has been a regular for Farke during his tenure as manager at Elland Road, meaning when he is fit there will likely be one less space available in the squad with James likely to be in the matchday setup whenever he is available.

Sources: Leeds Eye New Bamford Contract as Priority

Player open to extending his stay

While Bamford hasn't been included in the squad for the Championship clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon, his long-term future is seemingly not in doubt at Elland Road.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the 49ers are keen to offer Bamford a new contract with the club "as a priority", with his current deal set to expire in 2026. Despite not being a regular under Farke for much of last season, Bamford worked his way into the starting lineup for the run in and scored big goals before missing the playoffs through injury.

His injury record is undoubtedly a concern, but his experience is seen as vital for a young squad pushing to earn promotion back to the Premier League and the club are keen to keep him around.

GIVEMESPORT sources say that Bamford is open to staying at the club and has always been happy at Leeds, despite interest from elsewhere in the past.