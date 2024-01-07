This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Patrick Bamford's sensational volley doubled Leeds United's lead against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Ethan Ampadu, who joined Leeds from Chelsea in 2023, opened the scoring with a left-footed shot.

Bamford's stunning goal demonstrates his skill and confidence, as Leeds look to secure a place in the fourth round.

Patrick Bamford doubled Leeds United’s lead against Peterborough with a simply sensational volley in the 47th minute of their FA Cup third round tie. It was Ethan Ampadu, who joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, who opened the scoring earlier in the cup tie as the Welshman’s left-footed shot from the centre of the box left Fynn Talley hapless.

In what can be considered a relatively lifeless tie, Bamford, 30, can hold his head high after a stunning effort left Talley without any chance. After struggling in front of goal this season, a goal of such magnitude and quality may give him the much-needed urge to carry this momentum into the second half of the season - one which will be crucial to their hopes of promotion back to the English top flight this campaign.

Leeds now, in front of those in attendance at the Weston Homes Stadium, look to be in cruise control with their spot in the fourth round practically secure – and what a way to do it from Bamford. The one-cap England international has now taken his 2023/24 tally to two after he notched his first of the season against Birmingham a mere six days ago.

He, alongside Leeds boss Daniel Farke and the rest of his entourage, will be hoping this could inject a layer of belief and confidence into his game, as they look to regain their status as a Premier League side come May, with the prospect of promotion very much in sight.

Related Predicting Leeds United's next three big exits at Elland Road Three players who could be destined for a shock Elland Road exit in the coming transfer windows.

Patrick Bamford doubles Leeds cushion with belter

With a 1-0 lead in the bag and the affair firmly in their control, Leeds found themsleves playing it around their own half with little pressure to move the ball at a fast pace. The ball landed at the feet of Ampadu, described as a 'revelation' by presenter Joe Wainman to GIVEMESPORT, who had acres of space and bags of time to pick out his teammate, who was making a line-splitting run.

The centre forward, now sporting platinum hair, controlled a long ball from scorer-turned-assistor Ampadu with his chest, leaving defender Josh Knight in the dust, before turning and placing a left-footed strike in the far right corner. Pick that one out! A technique that only some could emulate with such poise - but somehow, the former Chelsea prospect made it look like second nature.

The net bulged, Posh heads dropped and then, Bamford and his teammates wheeled away in jubilation, knowing that any sort of comeback for the hosts was out of sight, while the commentator said that Bamford's effort was borderline perfect - because, well, it was. There will be just few goalkeepers that would have stood a better chance than Talley at thwarting Bamford's emphatic strike on goal - but they will, most likely, be from the Premier League.

"He couldn't have made a better contact with that."

Bamford's form could boost promotion hopes

After their relegation-worthy form in the 2022/23 term, which saw them join Leicester City and Southampton by succumbing to the drop, Leeds will be keen to return to the top division, whether that be via the play-offs or thanks to them snaring one of the automatic promotion slots. Arriving on the scene with the onerous task of trimming their bloated squad was Farke, though the German tactician has done a fine job after penning a four-year deal in July 2023.

2023/24 Championship Table - Top Six (as of 07/01/24) Position Team Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Leicester 26 21 2 3 54/18 +36 65 2. Ipswich 26 16 7 3 48/33 +15 55 3. Southampton 26 15 7 4 46/31 +15 52 4. Leeds 26 14 6 6 45/25 +20 48 5. West Brom 26 12 6 8 36/24 +12 42 6. Sunderland 26 12 4 10 36/28 +8 40

Currently sitting in fourth spot, they are a mere three points, which equates to the solitary triumph, behind fellow relegated side Southampton. On their record, they have six draws and losses apiece, but they will be hoping that back-to-back goals for Bamford, who has scored 52 goals in his 168-game career for the Yorkshire-based outfit, can spruce their attack and Bamford, in particular, into life as the second half of the season will prove detrimental.