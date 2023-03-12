Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is costing his team ‘league places’ due to his persistent injury issues, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has endured a torrid time with several fitness complaints over the last 18 months or so, and the west Yorkshire outfit have been unable to replace his output in front of goal.

Leeds United news – Patrick Bamford

Bamford enjoyed a hugely successful season when Leeds first returned to the Premier League back in 2020/21, registering 17 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances.

However, the one-cap England international only made 10 senior outings in the subsequent campaign, racking up just five goal contributions.

And Bamford, who earns £70,000-per-week, has also struggled to get out on the pitch on a regular basis this time around, starting nine top-flight fixtures to date.

The talented forward has still found the back of the net on three occasions in his 19 appearances this season, setting up a further four strikes for his teammates, though.

But Bamford is no longer someone who the Leeds hierarchy can rely on week in, week out, leaving a sizeable void in the final third of the pitch.

What has Jones said about Bamford?

Jones has stated that he believes Leeds need to sign a ‘proven goalscorer’ and that they should have done so in the January transfer window.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “If you can't get him on the pitch often enough, then you just can't keep waiting and waiting.

“We know how good he is, but the constant wait for him to be fit and firing is costing them now. It's literally costing them league places. They need to go out and sign the proven goalscorer they needed to get signed in January.”

Who else can Leeds rely on?

Rodrigo was enjoying a stellar season for Leeds, notching up 10 goals in just 18 Premier League games before an ankle injury ruled him out for two months.

The Whites then broke their transfer record to bring in forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for £35.5 million in the winter, but he has failed to register for his new side so far.

No player other than Rodrigo in the Leeds squad has scored over four goals in all competitions this season, highlighting their troubles in attack.

Leeds manager Javi Gracia will surely be desperate for Bamford to remain fit over the coming months as they continue to battle against relegation, but he can no longer be relied upon in the long-term.