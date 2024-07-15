Highlights Patrick Beverley is considering a "historic" contract in Europe over a veteran's minimum deal in the NBA.

Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League has reportedly shown serious interest in Beverley.

Beverley began his career overseas and could opt to return there before retiring from basketball.

At 35 years old, Patrick Beverley is likely nearing the end of his basketball career. A recent report, however, indicates the veteran guard could end his professional playing career where he began it - overseas. According to Beverley's own podcast, he is currently deciding between a veteran minimum contract in the NBA or a "historic" contract in Europe.

The 12-year NBA veteran is weighing his options, with the NBA's minimum netting him $3.3 million, per Spotrac, because of his 10-plus years of service in the league. It seems likely that Beverley's self-proclaimed pending offer is more luxurious than that number despite this summer's glut of massive deals handed out.

Beverley is no stranger to playing overseas, as he spent time playing in both Greece and Russia before joining the Houston Rockets for the 2012-13 campaign. Greek journalist Thanos Tsibos reported that Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League is "seriously interested" in Beverley. In this increasingly possible scenario, he would reunite with Stefanos Dedas, the current head coach of the program, who was an assistant for Spartak St. Petersburg of the Russian Super League while Beverley was with the team in 2011-12.

Beverley Would See Reduced Role With Return to NBA

Veteran could see more playing time and individual success overseas

Beverley wouldn't be the first player to opt for an international career once their NBA role begins to run its course. Many players are already retired by 35, and although Beverley still seems to have gas left in the tank, it makes sense why he would choose a larger role and likely bigger payday to play elsewhere.

Patrick Beverley International Career Stats (2009-13) Category Stats MPG 20.4 PPG 7.7 RPG 3.2 SPG 1.2

Once a starting guard and one of the league's fiercest perimeter defenders, Beverley became known for his physicality and vocal personality, especially during his time with the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers . In his prime, he was a consistent shooter and playmaker while stacking up All-Defense selections. In recent seasons, though, Beverley has taken a backseat as he gets older.

Beverley still made his presence felt as a scrappy defender and secondary playmaker between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks last season, even starting a handful of games for both teams when other backcourt options were hampered by injury. A solidified journeyman at this point in his career, Beverley remains good at the things he's become known for as a player throughout his career.

Still, it has become clear that Beverley's offensive inconsistencies and waning defensive impact have affected his ability to play big minutes, especially in the postseason. Beverley is still hunting for his first NBA championship, an understandable reason to latch on to a contender for another run, but it seems he is comfortable playing outside the league, as well.

Beverley's self-report could be a ploy to earn a more substantial contract from an NBA team. However, he very likely could be returning to Europe in hopes of reclaiming his international stardom and shooting for success as a starting option for one last stint.