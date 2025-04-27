Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim should be considering dropping Patrick Dorgu for their Europa League semi-final tie with Athletic Club after his recent displays.

The Red Devils managed to overcome French outfit Lyon in the quarter-final in what was a thrilling tie, particularly in the second leg. Amorim's side struck multiple times late on to salvage a place in the next round, and now they will be hoping to rescue something from a catastrophic season.

Despite going far in the Europa League, it's undoubtedly been a disastrous campaign for United as they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Amorim will have plenty of selection decisions to make heading into the game against Athletic Club, with a host of players underperforming.

Amorim Has to Drop Dorgu for Man Utd

He cost Man Utd a goal v Bournemouth

Amorim has been tinkering with his team in recent weeks as he aims to figure out his best starting XI, something which he is seemingly yet to achieve since joining the club last year. The Portuguese manager regularly makes a host of changes to his team, but he will undoubtedly be looking to pick his best XI against Athletic.

Patrick Dorgu Stats v Bournemouth Minutes played 89 Errors leading to goal 1 Accurate crosses 0/4 Duels lost 5 Match rating 6.3

Dorgu arrived in the January transfer window, and he's yet to set the world alight at Old Trafford. The young wing-back is still adapting to the rigours of the Premier League, and he's a signing for the future rather than the present.

Against Bournemouth in United's last game, Dorgu made a crucial effort to allow the Cherries to open the scoring. The 20-year-old has shown glimpses of talent since arriving in England, but Amorim will need players whom he trusts in such an impo