Manchester United fans have cast a clear verdict on Patrick Dorgu following his performance in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon, and like many new signings to be unveiled at Old Trafford in recent years, it's not good. The Danish left-back was signed for £25 million from Lecce just two months ago.

On his Premier League debut against Ipswich Town - the first game of the Ruben Amorim era - the 20-year-old was sent off in the first half. He has since gone on to make eight appearances for the club across all competitions this season, but he is still no closer to making himself at home in M16, as evidenced by his new supporters' views on him.

Under the Glazers, and now with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group at the helm, United have consistently faltered in the transfer market. Every dip into the talent pool seems to come up short, and while it may still be early days, Dorgu is already beginning to look like another addition to that long list of underwhelming acquisitions.

Patrick Dorgu's Performance Against Manchester City

The Dane lost possession 12 times at Old Trafford