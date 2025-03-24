Denmark’s ever-flourishing pool of talent is an area that Manchester United – as evidenced by their additions of Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu and Chido Obi – have dipped their toes into over the last couple of years.

They all have varying experience on the international stage – but Copenhagen-born Dorgu, who accrued just his sixth appearance for Kasper Hjulmand’s side against Portugal on Sunday evening, has the tongues of the Old Trafford faithful wagging.

Hojlund’s strike in the first leg saw the Danes head to Portugal with a one-goal advantage but, in the end, they lost the two-legged affair 5-3 on aggregate and were knocked out of the Nations League at the quarter-final stage.

Misery for the Red and Whites, of course, but Manchester United fans are far more concerned over how Dorgu, who arrived on English shores for £25 million in the winter of 2025, performed against the right-hand side of Diogo Dalot and Francisco Conceicao.

Patrick Dorgu's Senior International Career Cap Date Opposition Competition Minutes 1 05/09/24 Switzerland Nations League 9 2 08/09/24 Serbia Nations League 22 3 15/10/24 Switzerland Nations League 86 4 15/11/24 Spain Nations League 3 5 20/03/25 Portugal Nations League 3 6 23/03/25 Portugal Nations League 97

A Closer Look at Patrick Dorgu’s Display vs Portugal

He completed a match-high two dribbles & won the most duels