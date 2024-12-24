Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu ahead of the January transfer window, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they are continuing to monitor him after showing an interest last summer, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Spurs have been heavily focusing their recruitment on signing up-and-coming stars from around the world in the last few years. The likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Wilson Odobert all arrived in the summer transfer window, and the north London club could continue their long-term recruitment strategy.

Dorgu has been heavily linked with a move away from Lecce, with Romano previously reporting that Spurs explored a deal to secure his signature earlier this year. Tottenham were originally put off by the price, but Romano has now provided an update on a potential pursuit in 2025.

Tottenham Continue to Monitor Patrick Dorgu

He was a target last summer

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Dorgu was a previous target for Tottenham, and they are continuing to monitor him ahead of a potential move...

"Patrick Dorgu was a target for Chelsea (via Strasbourg) and Tottenham last summer, both clubs keep monitoring him."

At the age of 20, Dorgu fits in with Tottenham's recruitment policy of targeting young talents from around the world. The Lecce full-back isn't just a young player with potential, but he's also making an impact at senior level, which means he could be beneficial to Postecoglou's senior squad immediately if they did make a move.

Dorgu has made 16 appearances for Lecce in Serie A so far this season, providing three assists. His versatility also makes him a useful option for any interested party, having played on either side of defence and also further forward as a wide midfielder or winger.

The 20-year-old, who has 'elite 1v1 defending', has predominantly played as a left-back during his time at Lecce, which means he might not be an immediate priority for Spurs in the winter window. Postecoglou already has Destiny Udogie as an option with Ben Davies as a backup, although the Spurs boss did utilise Djed Spence in an unfamiliar left-back role against Liverpool last time out.