Patrick Mahomes' list of career accomplishments was already legendary before leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday night in his first-ever postseason game on the road to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a sixth straight season.

Incredibly, Mahomes is now 8-3 as an underdog. But that's not against the spread, mind you. That's a straight-up .727 winning percentage when picked to lose outright.

Perhaps just as incredible is the fact that Mahomes has only been an underdog 11 times in his six seasons as an NFL starter. Now he'll have to hope his winning ways as an underdog continue as the Chiefs travel to take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Let's take a quick look at those 11 underdog appearances.

Patrick Mahomes' underdog history is ridiculous

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

December 31, 2017 — Chiefs-27, Broncos-24

It's no surprise that Mahomes would be marked as an underdog in his NFL debut, as he was merely spelling starter Alex Smith in the final game of the 2017 season with a playoff spot sealed. That didn't stop the future All-Pro from starting his winning ways early with an impressive first-game performance against the Denver Broncos.

Though Mahomes only had 10 yards on seven carries on the ground, he threw for 284 yards in the air, a performance that left the Chiefs' brass confident that he'd be able to take the reins as a starter the following year.

September 9, 2018 — Chiefs-38, Chargers-28

Mahomes' next game as a starter was the 2018 season opener against the division-rival LA Chargers, and it was here that the Mahomes Magic really started to take hold. The eventual two-time Super Bowl MVP threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns and started the Chiefs' march toward destiny in style.

September 16, 2018 — Chiefs-42, Steelers-37

One week later, Mahomes threw for 356 yards and six touchdown passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the coming-out party was on. The Chiefs moved to 2-0 as Mahomes tied the team record for touchdown passes in a single game.

October 14, 2018 — Patriots-43, Chiefs-40

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

As good as Mahomes' start to 2018 was, he couldn't avoid the underdog label against the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. This was his first loss as an underdog, but it wasn't from lack of effort. Mahomes was cooking, throwing for 352 yards and four touchdowns, though he did contribute two interceptions to the losing cause.

November 19, 2018 — Rams-54, Chiefs-51

Give Mahomes this: when he loses as an underdog, he still gets his money's worth. The LA Rams and Chiefs were both 9-1 entering the game, and this battle certainly lived up to the hype. Mahomes and counterpart Jared Goff exploded for 400 yards and four touchdowns each. Mahomes sealed his own fate with a late interception, but only after a true barnburner of a football game.

December 8, 2019 — Chiefs-23, Patriots-16

It was over a year before Mahomes' Chiefs were labeled underdogs again, and it was at least understandable as they faced off against the defending champion Patriots.

It was a humble game by Mahomes' lofty standards, as he recorded 283 passing yards with a touchdown and a pick. But he picked up the only stat that matters when you're trying to win a Super Bowl and earned the victory on the way to the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

September 28, 2020 — Chiefs-34, Ravens-20

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2020 was a bizarre year overall, what with the COVID crisis and all, so the fact that the Super Bowl champion Chiefs were labeled underdogs against the Ravens in the first month of the season probably shouldn't come as too great a surprise. The Chiefs won by two touchdowns, though, so oddsmakers have probably thought long and hard about this game ever since.

October 3, 2022 — Chiefs-41, Buccaneers-31

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the defending champs here after defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, so if Mahomes was ever going to be labeled an underdog, this was one of those moments. Aging Bucs quarterback Tom Brady put up a heroic line with three TDs on 385 yards passing, but he couldn't put Tampa over the top against Mahomes' second title-winning team.

October 16, 2022 — Bills-24, Chiefs-20

One of those exceptions that prove the rule, Mahomes and his Chiefs were labeled underdogs against the Bills less than two weeks after dismantling the Bucs. But this time, Mahomes once again fell, throwing two interceptions to go along with two touchdowns and 338 passing yards.

February 12, 2023 — Chiefs-38, Eagles-35

The Eagles were rolling, tush-pushing their way into Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs were seen as somewhat of a declining dynasty as Mahomes had a substandard set of complementary players. And yet, oddsmakers STILL could only deem the Eagles 1.5-point favorites.

Though he only passed for 182 yards, Mahomes took home his second Super Bowl MVP trophy with three touchdown passes in the three-point victory.

January 21, 2024 — Chiefs-27, Bills-24

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Mahomes kept his lofty underdog record in the stratosphere with a wild 27-24 victory on the road over the Bills. Now, he sets his sights on Baltimore as a 3.5-point underdog. If history is any indicator, No. 15 has the Ravens right where he wants them.

