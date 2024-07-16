Highlights The Chiefs' 2023 offense lacked explosiveness, and Mahomes is determined to get back to KC's high-scoring ways.

The Chiefs have shifted to a more methodical offense, but Mahomes seeks a return to big plays down the field.

Drops were a major issue for the Chiefs in 2023, but offseason moves aim to boost the offense for another championship run.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not look like themselves through stretches of last season.

While the defense really picked up the slack, the Chiefs' offense oftentimes looked out of sync and simply lacked execution.

They didn't have that same explosiveness that they had shown in previous years, particularly when they had a downhill threat like Tyreek Hill.

That certainly hasn't been overlooked by Patrick Mahomes, who spoke to the media at a Chiefs presser on Tuesday.

Mahomes expressed his desire for the Chiefs to get back to that explosive offense we've grown accustomed to seeing throughout the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era:

Obviously the end result was awesome, but I think a lot of us still have a weird feeling in our mouth because we really didn’t play football the way we wanted to play all year long,” Mahomes said. “It wasn’t fun. Every single week, trying to just continue to get better and better and results not paying off the way you want them to — it wasn’t a lot of fun.

The end result certainly was awesome for the Chiefs, as they won their second straight Super Bowl, and their third in five seasons.

Can they get back to being that explosive offense we saw in years past?

Can the Chiefs Improve on Offense in 2024?

Kansas City posted their lowest offensive totals in the Reid-Mahomes era in 2023.

Looking back on when the Chiefs had that must-see downfield offense just a few years ago, one factor they had was speed on the outside, with Tyreek Hill routinely getting by defenders.

Since Hill's departure, the Chiefs have had to go to a more methodical offense, with Travis Kelce coming through on third down and Mahomes making the occasional play with his legs.

The 2023 season saw a decline in several categories for the Chiefs on offense.

Kansas City's Offensive Rankings in the Patrick Mahomes Era Year Yards Per Game Points Per Game 2018 425.6 (1st) 35.3 (1st) 2019 379.2 (6th) 28.2 (5th) 2020 415.8 (1st) 29.6 (6th) 2021 396.8 (3rd) 28.2 (4th) 2022 413.6 (1st) 29.2 (1st) 2023 357.9 (9th) 22.2 (15th)

The 2023 season saw the lowest yards per game and points per game averages in the Reid-Mahomes era.

As for Mahomes himself, he completed 67.2 percent of his passes in 2023, 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

It was a sharp dip from his 2022 season in which he led the league with 5,250 yards, 41 TDs and 12 picks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: One recurring theme of the Chiefs' struggles in 2023 was drops. Kansas City's WR corps led the NFL in drops, with 44.

The Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and are aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three in a row.

The challenge, besides executing on the field, will be for the Chiefs to find that hunger to go the distance again, according to Mahomes.

You’ve got to come in with that same mentality you had the year before — even a higher intensity. And even though we won the Super Bowl last year, we felt like we didn’t play our best football — especially offensively. So, it’s our goal to be better that way. And come in with that mentality every single day.

The Chiefs certainly made some moves to address the offense this offseason. Among their notable moves were signing Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and drafting speedster Xavier Worthy.

Will those moves be enough? Can the Chiefs meet the offensive standard we've come to expect of them in this era?

