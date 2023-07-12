Patrick Mahomes let slip just how he feels about the Cincinatti Bengals as footage has emerged from the first episode of a new documentary following the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

There are a lot of things that go into being a great player in any sport. The first and most obvious thing is talent to be able to outperform your opponent on a consistent basis, something that Patrick Mahomes certainly has in abundance as his numbers in the NFL will dictate.

Arguably one of the more important factors is also motivation. Whether it be motivation from within or coming from an outside force. It’s something that is best exemplified by Tom Brady, who once famously said that his favourite Super Bowl ring is ‘the next one’, a mindset that

And it appears as though, thansk to the wonder of Netflix, we have found out what motivated Mahomes for the majority of last year, and it was a team that has managed to get under his skin quite a few times in the past few years.

Patrick Mahomes can’t contain his feelings towards the Bengals

As Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.

The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the first episode, in footage captured by NFL Network’s James Palmer, Mahomes is seen talking following the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, talking about the following day’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, the winners of which the Chiefs would be facing in the AFC Championship Game.

In the clip, he discusses who he would rather face in the game, and his answer was certainly an interesting one.

Video: Patrick Mahomes reveals his true feelings about the Cincinnati Bengals:

Heading into the game, the Chiefs had a 1-3 record against the Bengals whilst Mahomes was there, including a loss in the previous year’s AFC Championship game, so you could see why Mahomes would be motivated to try and shut them up, which thankfully for him he was able to do on his way to claiming his second Super Bowl.

Now we wait with great anticipation to see what other behind-the-scenes details we’ll be blessed to see in the coming weeks.