Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media at the Kansas City Chiefs' OTA practice today and gave his thoughts on Harrison Butker's recent speech at Benedictine College.

Butker of course, made headlines in the sports world last week after a commencement speech at the university in Atchison, KS. In his speech, he addressed female students in attendance and gave his thoughts on their futures after college, which did not sit well with certain groups.

It was inevitable that teammates and coaches would eventually have to address the story and, sure enough, Mahomes fielded questions regarding the Chiefs' kicker's speech. Mahomes noted that he didn't 'necessarily agree' with Butker's comments, but chooses to judge him based on 'the character he shows every single day'.

... There's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is, and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction.

Mahomes went on to elaborate more on his feelings on Butker and reiterated that while he doesn't necessarily agree with him, he praised Butker as a teammate and a human being.

Mahomes and Butker Have Been Teammates For Seven Years

Mahomes gave his thoughts on Butker as a teammate

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Butker's speech included a statement intimating that the female graduates should be most excited about taking on the "vocation of homemaker", using his wife Isabelle as an example.

Mahomes chose to focus on Butker as his teammate, and the person he interacts with at practice and in the Chiefs' locker room.

That might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day. That's a great person and we'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day. But at the end of the day, we're going to come together as a team and I think that'll help out as eliminating those distractions outside of the building as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Harrison Butker's career FG percentage stands at 89.1 in the regular season and 88.9% in the playoffs.

Head coach Andy Reid was also asked about Butker's comments and felt that he didn't need to address his comments, because everybody 'has their own opinions.'

Everybody is from different areas, different religions, different races. And so, we all get along, we all respect each other's opinions -- and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. [That's the] great thing about America.

Mahomes Addresses Rashee Rice's Legal Troubles

Second-year wide receiver is facing several felony charges

Mahomes spoke on other matters during his session with the media, including recent controversy surrounding second-year receiver Rashee Rice, who is facing eight felony charges for leaving the scene of a six-vehicle accident earlier this spring. Mahomes shared how he feels he and his teammates can help Rice.

"I think it's just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes," Mahomes said. "I mean obviously that was a big mistake, but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn't happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society, not only for yourself but for the people around you. And I think he is doing that, but right now we're just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path so that he can be a great football player obviously, but we want to be a great person, too."

It hasn't been an easy offseason for the Chiefs, as several players seem to be mired in controversy as the team is aiming to become the first three-peat Super Bowl champion.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.