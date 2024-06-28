Highlights Patrick Mahomes' mother explained that the quarterback may not play as long as his contemporaries as he juggles his playing career and family.

Mahomes' longevity may be influenced by family priorities, but he remains in prime form, having won his third Super Bowl MVP last season.

The Chiefs added a myriad of new weapons around Mahomes this offseason to ensure they can rebound after a middling offensive performance in 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl title in five years, and they're in the midst of an active offseason as they try to keep their championship-winning core together.

Earlier in the spring, the team agreed to a blockbuster extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones, which subsequently led to their trade of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. They've also added talent elsewhere in free agency, including receiver Marquise Brown, and through the draft, including the league's new fastest man in Xavier Worthy.

With all that additional speed added to the offense, it looks like the Chiefs are well positioned to continue their dynasty and defend their title in 2024. However, that dynasty may have at least one threat: Mahomes himself.

More accurately, Mahomes' longevity. There's no doubting that the future Hall of Famer will be good for a very long time, but how long he actually wants to play is an open question, at least according to his mother.

Randi Mahomes delivers a number of interesting tidbits about her two-time NFL MVP son in her appearance on The Mom Game Podcast, but the most interesting quote came when she discussed how long she thinks Patrick will ply his trade as a quarterback:

"I hear him, you know, make comments like, 'If the game takes away from my kids, I might not play as long as Tom Brady,' and I'm like, I'm so proud of him for that."

Mahomes has said similar things in the past, citing the importance of being there for his family as his kids grow older. While that's something to monitor down the road as Mahomes ages into his 30s, Chiefs fans can take solace for now, knowing they have the best signal caller in the league by a wide margin.

Retirement Can Wait For Mahomes

The 3x Super Bowl MVP is firmly in his prime

Mahomes has been the best quarterback in football since he took over the Chiefs' starting gig in 2018, though his performance over the last couple of seasons has been particularly astounding.

Mahomes just won his second consecutive Super Bowl sans Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season. Last year's effort was particularly impressive, since no one outside of tight end Travis Kelce or rookie receiver Rashee Rice posted even 500 receiving yards.

Mahomes All-Time QB Ranks Through First 96 Starts Stat Mahomes Rank Passing Yards 28,424 1st Passing TD 219 1st INTs 63 3rd Completion % 66.5 2nd Passer Rating 103.5 1st Pro Bowls 6 1st 1st-Team AP 2 T-2nd MVPs 2 T-2nd Super Bowl MVPs 3 1st

2023 proved to be a struggle for the offense, though, as the Chiefs averaged just 21.8 points per game, which ranked 15th in the NFL. It was their worst showing of the Mahomes era, though they still won the Super Bowl thanks to the heroics of their star quarterback and a defense that allowed just 17.3 points per game in the regular season, which ranked 2nd league-wide.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that, even as the Chiefs have shuffled through wide receivers, Mahomes has continued to torch the league, throwing for over 9,000 yards and 68 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

If the signal caller can get on the same page as Brown - who posted a 90 catch, 1,000 yard season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and ran a 4.27 second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day in 2019 - and Worthy (who set an NFL Combine record with a 4.21 second 40-yard dash), he may have an even more prolific campaign than his MVP-winning season in 2022 when he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has started 96 of a possible 100 games in his career (not including his rookie season when he was the backup quarterback to Alex Smith). Of those four missed games, only two have been due to injury (in 2019).

Assuming Mahomes stays healthy - and decides to keep torching defenses around the league - the Chiefs should be the favorites to win it all again until and unless proven otherwise.

