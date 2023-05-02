Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly wasn’t a popular pick when he entered the league with one reporter, and fans have let him know how they feel about it.

In the eyes of many (including perhaps the most crucial demographic, which is those who vote for awards in the NFL), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League right now, and depending on who you ask, it might be some time before he relinquishes that crown.

If you look at his numbers from college, you can easily see that there was someone there that would light it up in the NFL, because he was so impressive with his arm. It’s strange to think then that when he entered the league, he wasn’t even the first quarterback off the board, with that honour going to Mitch Trubisky when the Chicago Bears took him with the #2 pick.

But when he was eventually taken with the #10 pick, there were some who still felt it was something of a reach for the Chiefs to make. Writing for USA Today following the draft, writer Steven Ruiz rated the pick of Mahomes a C- and noted “Calling Mahomes a project is a major understatement. He’s nowhere near ready to play in the NFL. And, honestly, he may never be. Between his inconsistent accuracy due to poor mechanics, his tendency to bail from clean pockets and his lack of field vision, he’s going to leave as many big plays on the field as he creates. This was a risky pick.”

Steven Ruiz roasted over his Patrick Mahomes pick

Now obviously everyone gets picks wrong from time to time (in full disclosure, I didn’t think Josh Allen warranted a first-round draft pick in 2018, but that Josh Rosen did), but this one has certainly generated some traction on social media when it was posted by @ChiefsMMZ and then relayed by @_MLFootball on Twitter over the past few days:

This led to a lot of people giving their view on Ruiz’s take, and it’s far to say that they didn’t let him off lightly with their responses:

So it might be worth keeping your eye out for draft grades and reviews that have either come out now, or coming out in the next few days, because you never know which one is going to be so disastrously wrong* that we end up laughing about it years from now.

*Keep your eye out for the good ones too, because people liking what turn out to be ‘gems’ is also pretty fun, and more wholesome.