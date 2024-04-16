Highlights On Tuesday, TIME Magazine announced Patrick Mahomes was a cover star of their Top 100 Most Influential People List.

Mahomes' business ventures and unique upbringing make him a role model for more than those in the NFL sphere.

Mahomes has already cemented himself as one of the best players in league history through just six seasons.

Having appeared on it in 2020 and 2023, Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to the TIME's Top 100 Most Influential People List. However, his third time has functioned as the charm in terms of his rise up the rankings.

On Tuesday, TIME revealed Mahomes as the second cover star for their annual compilation of influential figures. Singer/songwriter Dua Lipa was announced as the first cover star on Monday.

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez provided the tribute for Mahomes, saying he remembers giving the three-time Super Bowl champion the "worst advice ever" when he was a child attending practice with his father, Pat Sr., who played with Rodriguez on the Texas Rangers in 2001.

I remember Pat as a young kid... [he would] tee up baseballs for me and my teammates. I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever: "Don’t play football. The money’s in baseball." I’m happy to be wrong and glad he didn’t listen... his insatiable desire to win is outdone only by his passion to give back and make the world around him better. Patrick’s legacy will live on far beyond his playing days. And... he’s not done yet!

In the story, TIME digs into Mahomes' business pursuits, including the expansion of what he calls "Waterburger" to Kansas City, as well as his first impression of Taylor Swift, and the brief collegiate baseball stint that left him with an unfathomably bad career ERA, among many other topics. You can read it here.

Mahomes Has Seen Instant Success in the NFL

His accolades are unparalleled by his active peers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Most football fans are well aware of the incredible six-year run with which Mahomes has opened his professional football career. In case you've somehow forgotten, it really did start with a bang. In 2018, his first year as the Chiefs' starter, he won the MVP award and became the third player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a single season, joining Peyton Manning (2013) and Tom Brady (2007).

Mahomes is also one of three men to win Super Bowl MVP three times—Brady (5) and Joe Montana (3) are the others—and the lone man to capture each of those awards while under age-30. Right now, only four other active quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl, none of whom have multiple victories in the big game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl in 2024, something no team has ever done. Only three franchises have ever even played in three straight Super Bowls. Oddly, all three—the Miami Dolphins (1971-73), Buffalo Bills (1990-93) and New England Patriots (2016-18)—hail from the AFC East. The New York Jets are *shockingly* the lone divisional member not to have done so.

For additional perspective, consider this: the kids born the day Mahomes made his first start (December 31, 2017) haven't had a single multiplication lesson and barely know how to read. He locked himself in as one of the top-five quarterbacks in league history quicker than you mastered tying your shoes on a regular basis.

No matter which way you slice it, he is the new standard for how quarterback play is measured in the NFL and could be the one to whom every other QB is compared when his career is said and done. For those who say he is already the GOAT, Mahomes claims to be "nowhere near" that status... yet.

There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before... that’s something I’ll talk about when I’m done playing.

The Chiefs have been active in their quest for unrivaled glory this offseason, locking up defensive tackle Chris Jones and many of their unexpectedly top-shelf defensive unit's other contributors for the 2024 campaign.

Offensively, Kansas City added Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, the potential missing piece within Andy Reid's scheme, to their thin receiving corps and signed Carson Wentz to be their backup quarterback. They're also slated to secure another weapon, such as Georgia's Ladd McConkey, with their first-round pick in next week's NFL Draft.

